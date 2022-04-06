First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 First Quarter Financial Results, Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on April 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic: 833-654-8257 International: 602-585-9869 Conference ID: 7780142

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.



After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through May 13, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 7780142.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®