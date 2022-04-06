Finacity Facilitates Increase and Expansion of Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to $1.1 Billion for Bunge

STAMFORD, Conn., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Company, today announced that it has facilitated an increase from US$925 million to $1.1 billion of the commitment capacity for the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program for Bunge Limited (“Bunge”), a US-based leading global agribusiness and food company. As part of the process, Finacity also supported the addition of two new subsidiary company originators for Bunge in its Program.



About Bunge

Bunge (NYSE: BG) has the purpose to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, Bunge values its partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across its value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, Bunge collaborates with its customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. The Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

