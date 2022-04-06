Coffee School Launches 4th Campus in Montreal

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With campuses already in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto the Canadian Barista Institute (CBI) is proud to announce the opening of yet another campus in Montreal Quebec.



The faculty of CBI were an integral part of the 1st sanctioned barista competitions that helped spark the rise of the Montreal artisan coffee movement in the early 2000’s. Since then, we have been responsible for 1000’s of students entering specialty coffee with many successfully going on to open their own shops across Canada and Internationally.

This new campus addresses the numerous requests for easier access to education for all of Eastern Canada and the Maritimes. Students will learn extraction principles, workflow efficiencies, latte art, coffee roasting and most importantly the insights and insider knowledge of the business of coffee. Graduates become part of the Alumni culture benefiting from the support network, group buying club, phone and email support hotline and the foster barista programs.

As a grand opening promotion, the Canadian Barista Institute is offering 2 for 1 discounts for the Montreal school’s Barista Level 1 course starting in April 2022.

Visit https://canadianbaristainstitute.com for current class schedules, pricing and information.

Tags:

Coffee School, Barista Training, Coffee Shop, Cafe training, Specialty Coffee, Roasting Coffee, Classe, Course

Related Links: