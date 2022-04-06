Summer Air Service Options Are Back in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit MammothAccess to summer in the Eastern Sierra just got easier. Summer air service is back with options from Southern California and Northern California. Plus, once you’re here there are plenty of ways to stay entertained, including opportunities to give back to this beautiful place that we all love. Mammoth Lakes, and the surrounding Eastern Sierra, is an otherworldly adventureland worth protecting for future generations to experience. When you plan to visit, make a promise to treat Mammoth Lakes as if it were your own backyard, and hey, maybe leave it even better than you found it.



NEW SFO service via United

New summer air service with United Airlines into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, Calif. Beginning June 4 and running through September 5, 2022, this is the first time summer air travel has been offered to California’s premier mountain destination via San Francisco International Airport (SFO), making the Mammoth Lakes region more accessible than ever. Kicking off on June 4, 2022, flight service between the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) and SFO will operate on Saturdays and Sundays through June 19. Flights will then be offered daily, except on Saturdays, from June 24 through September 5, 2022.

Summer Air Service Via Advanced Airlines

Following a successful winter season exclusively serving Mammoth Lakes Airport, Advanced Airlines will provide semi-private flights every Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday, beginning June 16, via a 30-passenger Dornier 328 jet. Service from Southern California cities, Hawthorne/Hawthorne Municipal Airport (HHR) and Carlsbad/McClellan Palomar Airport (CLD), will fly direct into Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) through Sept. 12. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of a private air travel experience at commercial airline cost with benefits such as private terminals and skipping TSA lines. Advanced Airlines is the only airline to offer Southern Californians direct flights straight into Mammoth Airport.

Stewardship

MLPD OHV Program:

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department will build upon a program started in 2021 with its Polaris Razor. The program is used to patrol and provide information to OHV users in the Mammoth Lakes area, including warnings and information about camping in illegal areas with illegal campfires. The program is a resource for leave no trace stewardship and another source of information for those looking to recreate responsibly.

Citizens Wildfire Education Academy:

Organized by the Eastern Sierra Council of Governments and others, this program consists of seven monthly virtual sessions for the public to learn about wildfire and how to prepare for it. It is aimed at reducing the anxiety around wildfire and responding to the multitude of questions that residents and visitors have about this topic. The 60–90-minute sessions will be held the third Monday of each month at 6 pm, beginning April 18.

Camp Like a Pro

A coalition of the willing that began last year and is fully ramping up this year with doubled down education. Now being funded by Sierra Nevada Conservancy grant, Caltrans Clean CA Program, and State Parks OHV program grant rather than private funding. https://www.essrp.org/camping

Face Lift Project:

In fall of 2022 Mammoth Lakes Tourism will continue its Facelift: Act Local program we started in 2020. At that time, 38 different agencies helped with the largest trash clean up in the Eastern Sierra, to date. Over 6,100 pounds of trash was collected. The goal will be to bring this program back larger and better than ever.

Trashy Thursdays:

This summer, help keep our backyard beautiful by volunteering to pick up trash. Every Thursday evening from 4 - 6 pm meet local Trail Hosts in the Mammoth Lakes region at a new location to help clean up trash. Trash pickers, bags and gloves provided.

Activities

Pedal Up Bike Tours:

Pedal Up Bike Tours will offer multi-day guided mountain bikepacking trips that take you into the nooks and crannies of the Eastern Sierra and Long Valley. Professional bike guides will lead you on curated routes, finding all the choice campsites, side hikes, lakes and hot springs scattered around the region. Along the way, we will learn about local ecology, history and sustainable recreation. Launching late summer 2022.

Kids Karaoke in the Village Thursday 4-6 pm:

Kids Karaoke is a family-oriented sing along in the early evening that gives families a way to enjoy the Village while providing a venue for kids to show off their singing talents. Runs every Thursday from 4-6 pm from June 2-Sept. 15, 2022.

Events

Mammoth Trail Fest: https://www.mammothtrailfest.com

Mammoth Tuff: https://mammothtuff.com

Pedalpalooza: https://www.sembabike.org/pedalpalooza





Retail

The Cactus & The Hawk: The concept for The Cactus & The Hawk comes from local Mammoth Lakes residents Aaron Wilson & Brian Dowler. With an excitement for discovering and sharing experiences, the lens focuses on unique spaces and one of a kind designs incorporating both local and global ideas. The shop is a curated selection of clothing, home goods, pottery, sporting essentials and even music. The Cactus & The Hawk is a funky, eclectic mountain shop nestled in the heart of Mammoth Lakes. Great attention to detail has been given in selecting the necessary but unique treasures best suited for embracing the mountain lifestyle.

