REVOLAND Partners with SEAGM & Gamer Exchange to Build the Next Generation of Blockchain Games

REVOLAND, the first real MOBA game on the blockchain, will be officially released in April.

Revoland is a blockchain-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where players can gather friends to form a team, fight with others, and earn token rewards for their individual skills.

Revoland's gameplay is designed to combine players' individual skills and teamwork to challenge themselves in a variety of game modes, with attractive ranking rewards updated monthly. Currently, Revoland has more than 200,000 fans on its social media platforms and is expected to have more than 300,000 worldwide users at peak time.

Joseph Chua, Director of Gamer Exchange, commented: “The marriage between Revoland and Gamer Exchange will pave the way for play-to-earn games in this region. Many game partners have approached us for collaboration, and our main concern was whether they are credible, safe and sustainable. I’m happy to announce that Revoland is the partner we believe is highly credible, safe, and here for the long term. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead as we march together with Revoland into GameFi and the metaverse”.

Challenges that GameFi are facing now

Like most blockchain games, the play-to-earn paradigm of Revoland is applied, rewarding players for playing games and participating in in-game economies, allowing users to buy and sell game-related NFTs. Unlike traditional game models such as free-to-play with in-game purchases or pay-to-play, Revoland as a blockchain-based game gives players complete control over their digital assets.

The primary reason for GameFi existing is to offer a better way for players to earn money and to improve the levels of financial inclusion across the world. However, blockchain games have just not lived up to the mainstream so far. This mission has been hampered by the fact that a lot of initial players don't even know how to top up for the first time.

Revoland Announced Easy Payment Solution with SEAGM

Revoland combines the power of traditional and blockchain-based pathway for payments, with SEAGM to provide on and off ramps to the world’s various currencies, while accepting and paying out traditional currency in local geography. With SEAGM, Revoland gains access to new markets and to reach more audiences.

SEAGM has over 11 million active users globally and 100+ global payment channels to meet different user needs, which can help reach the relevant markets. Based on the diversified and secured transaction mechanism, Revoland is building a comprehensive ecosystem that provides convenient payment services for global users, especially in Southeast Asia to reach and grow the global community.

Tommy Chieng, CEO of SEAGM said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Revoland on the Easy Payment Solution as we make payments simple for Revoland users. I have always believed that traditional gaming and GameFi will eventually converge. This partnership allows SEAGM to be more competitive in the gaming space and the pipeline that we have in store will certainly excite the market.”

The Vision of Chain X Game

Revoland is developed by Chain X Game, a Metaverse Game development company from London which is focusing on traditional game + blockchain development. Chain X Game's first project, Puppy Planet, was a huge success, completing multiple milestones in just 3 months. In order to maintain the development momentum of Chain X Game, the team brings Revoland’s players with brand-new and to the extreme "play to earn" game experience through the most popular game types at present.

Chain X Game has been deeply involved in development and innovation in the GameFi industry. The partnership with SEAGM solves the payment issue, which is significant to allow more Southeast Asian players lower barriers to get entry into GameFi. At the same time, Chain X Game is not only creating the entrance of Web3.0, but bringing players closer to the Metaverse. Moreover, what Chain X Game had done is put many GameFi theories into practice and create an immersive experience in play-to-earn games, which allows players to have a better gaming experience and incomes in Revoland.

About SEAGM

SEA Gamer Mall is an established global digital goods and services platform for gamers, game developers and publishers.

SEAGM has a global footprint with 4 offices worldwide in Malaysia, China, Thailand and Indonesia. Founded in 2007 and head-quartered in Malaysia, SEA Gamer Mall is an MSC Status company backed by investors.

About Gamer Exchange

Gamer Exchange is an established middleware platform that allows brands to access to 1 million+ in-game currencies from thousands of global game titles. It is a B2B/B2C platform that integrates with brands to help drive acquisition and retention within-game currency assets.

Founded in 2021 and head-quartered in Singapore, Gamer Exchange is a JV between SEAGM and Aiken Digital.

About Aiken Digital

Aiken Digital is an established growth agency that focuses on developing technology solutions powered by AI to ignite a new generation of growth for companies.

Aiken has a global footprint with 7 offices worldwide in Malaysia, Singapore, China and UK. Founded in 2006 and head-quartered in China, Aiken serves multiple large clients such as Mastercard, Sotheby, L’Oréal, OPPO and more.

About Chain X Game

Chain X Game focuses on traditional game + blockchain development and bringing Metaverse Worlds for everyone.

Founded in 2020, with footprints in Dubai & UK. Chain X Game are dedicated to enriching the lives of players by developing high-quality games that resonate with all kinds of personalities, bring people together, and allow everyone to learn, earn and grow while having fun.

