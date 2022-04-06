Fishing Rods Market in North America is projected to be valued 1.8X than Europe: Fact.MR Report 2022

United States, Rockville, MD, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fishing rods market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a short-term impact on the fishing rods market. However, rising participation in fishing activities and increasing fishing boat sales will drive the growth the fishing rods market over the coming years. Offshore wind farms provide an opportunity for the fishing industry. The U.S. Department of Energy has allocated approximately US$ 200 Mn for research, development, and demonstrations of offshore wind projects. As such, demand for fishing rods will increase in future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sales of Fishing Rods"

87 Tables and

216 Figures

170 Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1339

Rising participation in fishing competitions and support for recreational fishing initiatives from governments of various countries are expected to drive the expansion of the fishing rods market size over the coming years. Development of offshore wind projects in deep water, which poses low intervention with fishing activities and recreational boating, have been enabling higher fishing performance for anglers. Rise in offshore wind farm projects will continue to benefit the sales of fishing rods.

Key Takeaways from Fishing Rods Market Study

The global fishing rods market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.7 Bn at the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030-end.

By rod type, spinning rods are foreseen to grow 1.7X than flying rods in 2020. On the other hand, casing rods will account for 18% of overall market share in 2020.

By rod weight, lightweight is anticipated to grow, but lose 194 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

The fishing rods market in APEJ is expected to grow by experiencing a value CAGR of 5.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 1.8X than Europe, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Fishing Rods Market

North America is expected to dominate the fishing rods market share, followed by Europe, in 2020, and is foreseen to maintain its dominance in terms of value as well as volume over the forecast period. Increasing demand for technologically-advanced fishing rods in North America and Europe is anticipated to boost the fishing rods market in these regions. In the U.S., recreational fishing is considered as the second-most popular outdoor activity in the country after jogging. Such activities are foreseen to contribute to the growth of the fishing rods market in the region.

To learn more about Fishing Rods Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1339

COVID-19 Impact on Fishing Rods Market

The effects of COVID-19 has been profound in recent times, which is thereby having significant implications on various sectors. Fish and fish products that are highly dependent on international trade suffered quite early from the pandemic due to trade restrictions and closures of global markets.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the fishing rods market, and will see maximum fall in demand, as it is the most affected region by the outbreak. However, amid the downturn of offline sales of fishing rods, growing use of virtual technologies will enhance online shopping among consumers, and is expected to gradually increase sales in the post-COVID-19 period.

Fishing Rods Market: Competitive Landscape

The fishing rods market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of local players. Some of the prominent players in the market are Pure Fishing Inc., Shimano Inc., Wright & McGill Co., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd., Daiwa Corporation, Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Ltd., Clam Corporation, TIEMCO Ltd., St. Croix Rods, and Piscifun, among others.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, with a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Get Customization on this Fishing Rods Demand Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1339

Key Segments of Fishing Rods Market

Fact.MR’s study on the fishing rods market offers information divided into five key segments-rod type, rod weight, flex type, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Rod Type

Spinning Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Casing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Ice Fishing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Fly Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Surf Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Telescopic Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass



Rod Weight

Ultra Light

Light

Medium

Medium Heavy

Heavy

Extra Heavy

Flex Type

Tip Flex

Mid Flex

Full Flex

Sales Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores Company Websites Third-party Online Specialty Online

Direct Procurement

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Sports Industry Domain-

Hunting Blinds Market Dynamics - Introduction of programs, such as reduced license fee and free seminars on the basics of hunting to encourage kids and beginners is increasing the demand for hunting blinds. Hunting blinds allow easy movement and camouflage the hunter in the woods providing them with maximum efficiency, which has created growth opportunities for hunting blinds market.

Market Segmentation for Bowling Lane Panels - The bowling lane panels is segmented on the basis of material that is required to manufacture the lane panels, the location of the bowling lane and region. On the basis of the materials used, bowling lane panels market is divided into wooden bowling lane panels and synthetic bowling lane panels.

Hunting Boots Market: Regional outlook - Geographically, hunting boots market has been categorized into seven critical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The hunting boots market is expected to register growth during the forecast period as recreational hunting and forest trail activities market is growing across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.