What’s New in Big Bear Lake for Summer 2022

Big Bear Lake, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California's premier four-season mountain destination, Big Bear Lake , is ready for summer 2022. Big Bear Lake’s cool temperatures, mountain beauty, and endless outdoor recreational activities are just a few of the highlights that make Big Bear SoCal’s go-to location for extended summer vacations and weekend getaways.



Big Bear Lake’s classic lakeside charm is going to see a few updates this summer, including:

New Big Bear Activities

Care for Big Bear Campaign- -A new and ongoing sustainability campaign created by Visit Big Bear, Care For Big Bear empowers the Big Bear community through the cooperation of respected locals and loyal visitors. Care for Big Bear is a call to action for all who love Big Bear to preserve, protect and unify the natural playground for future generations to enjoy.

-A new and ongoing sustainability campaign created by Visit Big Bear, Care For Big Bear empowers the Big Bear community through the cooperation of respected locals and loyal visitors. Care for Big Bear is a call to action for all who love Big Bear to preserve, protect and unify the natural playground for future generations to enjoy. Discovery Center Location Now Open –The Big Bear Discovery Center is now open for visitor information and nature programs in our outdoor spaces. The indoor areas are still closed for remodeling but staff and volunteers are operating out of the Discovery Center Amphitheater. Visitors can get national forest information, purchase Adventure Passes and limited merchandise, attend nature walks, listen to a nature cart talk, attend storytime, and explore the Nature Discovery Zone.

–The Big Bear Discovery Center is now open for visitor information and nature programs in our outdoor spaces. The indoor areas are still closed for remodeling but staff and volunteers are operating out of the Discovery Center Amphitheater. Visitors can get national forest information, purchase Adventure Passes and limited merchandise, attend nature walks, listen to a nature cart talk, attend storytime, and explore the Nature Discovery Zone. Baldwin Lake Pebble Plain Wildflower Walks – The Southern California Mountains Foundation will once again host guided wildflower walks at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve most Saturdays (with the exception of April 16), beginning April 2 - June 25. The Reserve is open with guided walks at 10:30am and 12pm. Wildflower walks, guided by Discovery Center volunteer naturalists, will teach you about the unique flowers, many of which are found only in Big Bear. The Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve is located on Highway 18 along the north shore of Baldwin Lake. To access the reserve, drive east on Highway 18 through Big Bear Valley. Look for the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve sign along the north side of the lakebed.

– The Southern California Mountains Foundation will once again host guided wildflower walks at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve most Saturdays (with the exception of April 16), beginning April 2 - June 25. The Reserve is open with guided walks at 10:30am and 12pm. Wildflower walks, guided by Discovery Center volunteer naturalists, will teach you about the unique flowers, many of which are found only in Big Bear. The Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve is located on Highway 18 along the north shore of Baldwin Lake. To access the reserve, drive east on Highway 18 through Big Bear Valley. Look for the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve sign along the north side of the lakebed. Mountain Gifts Gift Shop - The newest addition to The Village of Big Bear Lake offering unique souvenirs and gift items.

The newest addition to The Village of Big Bear Lake offering unique souvenirs and gift items. Maple Hills Trails Complex - -The first of three trails in the Maple Hills Trails Complex is now open for public use in Big Bear. Adding to the extensive trail network in the San Bernardino Mountains, the Maple Hills Trail Complex will provide outdoor hiking, biking, and nature walks.



New Big Bear Dining

Wrap it Up | Stick em Up - Fresh, healthy salads, wraps, and gyros alongside delicious deep-fried desserts, fair favorites, and street snacks

Fresh, healthy salads, wraps, and gyros alongside delicious deep-fried desserts, fair favorites, and street snacks Bear Cupboards Market - Where good taste meets necessity. Whether you’re stocking your pantry with specialty goods or grabbing some delicious ready-to-eat items to head out on the lake or to the slopes, Bear Cupboards mountain has what you need.

- Where good taste meets necessity. Whether you’re stocking your pantry with specialty goods or grabbing some delicious ready-to-eat items to head out on the lake or to the slopes, Bear Cupboards mountain has what you need. Stella Luna - Farm-to-table cuisine located in the heart of the Big Bear Village.



Big Bear Mountain Resort

Summit Bike Park: SoCal’s best lift-served, gravity fed bike park features an extensive network of downhill and cross-country trails with terrain for riders of all disciplines and abilities. This summer, mountain bikers will find: E-Bikes: Class 1 e-bikes (electric mountain bikes) are now permitted on lifts and select Summit Bike Park trails. The pedal assisted bikes are easier to power up the trails, making the sport of mountain biking more accessible to more people. Strait Acres Slalom Invitational: Hosted by Strait Acres founders, Kyle and Rachel Strait, this event migrated from the Strait’s private property to Summit Bike Park to allow more riders and spectators access to one of the most exciting mountain bike race formats.

SoCal’s best lift-served, gravity fed bike park features an extensive network of downhill and cross-country trails with terrain for riders of all disciplines and abilities. This summer, mountain bikers will find: Family-Friendly Activities: Basecamp activities: Located in the Snow Summit base area with multiple activities that are perfect for outdoor adventurers of all ages, including a 30-foot climbing wall, zip line, Euro Bungee trampoline as well as the Summit Mining Co. and Grizzly Ridge Tube Park. Scenic Sky Chair: Experience the thrill of riding the chairlift through the San Bernardino National Forest before arriving at the top of Snow Summit (elev. 8,200’) to enjoy breathtaking views of Southern California’s highest peak (San Gorgonio Mountain, elev. 11,503’) and the surrounding Big Bear Valley. Lift + Lunch options available with discounts for 22/23 winter season passholders. Hiking: Access over 60 miles of scenic trails from the Snow Summit base area with options for all ages and abilities. Self-guided trail markers are available on select trails to help guests become more familiar with the Big Bear Valley’s native plant and wildlife. Golf: Grab your clubs and take your game to new heights at Bear Mountain Golf Course, featuring an idyllic 9-hole course, full-service pro shop, and practice area with driving range, chipping area, and putting green. Stop by the Clubhouse Grill before or after your round for some fairway fare or your favorite beverage.





Events

Sunset Concert Series – This new free Sunset Concert Series at Big Bear Lake’s Veterans Park brings the whole family together to enjoy music by the lake. The three show dates are scheduled on June 17, June 24, and July 1 and include some of the music industry's brightest stars, including The Ambassadors, Debbie Gibson, and Drake White. The music will begin at 4:00pm and will run until approximately 8:30pm.

This new free Sunset Concert Series at Big Bear Lake’s Veterans Park brings the whole family together to enjoy music by the lake. The three show dates are scheduled on June 17, June 24, and July 1 and include some of the music industry's brightest stars, including The Ambassadors, Debbie Gibson, and Drake White. The music will begin at 4:00pm and will run until approximately 8:30pm. Big Bear Farmer’s Market – The Big Bear Farmers Market is selling fresh produce every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of September in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.

– The Big Bear Farmers Market is selling fresh produce every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of September in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Spartan Trifecta Weekend , May 14-15 – Every Spartan races for a different reason. For some it means competing at the highest athletic level, for others it’s to achieve a personal goal, and for some it's a way to enjoy time with friends. Regardless of your motivation, there's a race for you!



May 14-15 – Every Spartan races for a different reason. For some it means competing at the highest athletic level, for others it’s to achieve a personal goal, and for some it's a way to enjoy time with friends. Regardless of your motivation, there's a race for you! Grill & Chill Memorial Day Weekend, Sat & Sun May 27, 28 & 29 – This Memorial Day Weekend bring the family out to enjoy an 'oh so American' BBQ festival, the Big Bear Lake Grill & Chill! Grill masters from across the country will flock to our little mountain town to hash it out over the barbeque. This smokin' event lets attendees sample some of the best BBQ around complete with sides.



Fishin’ For $50K , June 11-12 – Fishin' For $50K is the family event of the season! Bring out the spouse, the kids, the friends, and more to enjoy two days on Big Bear Lake fishing for $50K. Thirty total tagged rainbow trout are all worth cash prizes - 5 are Grand Prize Winners worth $10K each with the next 5 non-grand prize winners worth $500 each. Now that’s worth fishing for!

June 11-12 – Fishin' For $50K is the family event of the season! Bring out the spouse, the kids, the friends, and more to enjoy two days on Big Bear Lake fishing for $50K. Thirty total tagged rainbow trout are all worth cash prizes - 5 are Grand Prize Winners worth $10K each with the next 5 non-grand prize winners worth $500 each. Now that’s worth fishing for! Tour de Big Bear , Aug. 6 – Big Bear Cycling Association has got a lot in store for their 2022 Tour de Big Bear slated for Saturday, August 6. The Tour de Big Bear features legendary aid stations, beautiful mountain scenery and spectacular summer weather. With 5k, 25, 50, 70, 100 mile courses plus the 50 mile gravel ride, there’s a route for every cycling enthusiast!

Aug. 6 – Cal Tri Big Bear, Aug. 28 – Calling all athletes, challenge seekers, and outdoor recreationalists! Cal Tri is heading to Big Bear Lake this August 28, 2022. Take your triathlon game to new heights when you race at 6,800 feet in one of 14 triathlon event options.

Aug. 28 – Calling all athletes, challenge seekers, and outdoor recreationalists! Cal Tri is heading to Big Bear Lake this August 28, 2022. Take your triathlon game to new heights when you race at 6,800 feet in one of 14 triathlon event options. 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular , July 4 – The Fireworks Spectacular explodes at 7,000' over Big Bear Lake every July 4th! Show time begins between 8:45-9:15 PM, runs approximately 30-40 mins, and is FREE to spectators. The Fireworks Spectacular consistently ranks top 5 in California and can be viewed from the water, the shore, and some trail points

, July 4 – The Fireworks Spectacular explodes at 7,000' over Big Bear Lake every July 4th! Show time begins between 8:45-9:15 PM, runs approximately 30-40 mins, and is FREE to spectators. The Fireworks Spectacular consistently ranks top 5 in California and can be viewed from the water, the shore, and some trail points Above the Boom at Snow Summit, July 4 – A memorable Fourth of July party with Above the Boom at the top of Snow Summit. The adventure begins with a ride on our Scenic Sky Chair through the San Bernardino National Forest to the top of the mountain (elev. 8,200 feet), and continues with family-friendly entertainment and panoramic views of the Big Bear Fireworks Spectacular.