Hollywood’s New Modern ‘Pin-up’ Beauty Carli Longoni Drops her New Single ‘U’

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carli Longoni carries the torch of fame into 2022 with her modern 50’s Pin-up sexy girl style as she revives the classic Petty, Mozart, and Evergreen historical pin-up era, with, of course, the magical touch of her own artistic essence, creating the perfect recipe for success. The single “U” was released on April 5, 2022, alongside the video through Trevino Music Group/Ingrooves. The song was composed by Carli Longoni and produced by Consul/Carli. It has a smooth modern Jazzy feel that Carli created all her own.



The music video, directed by Carli herself and filmed by OG Rome, under Trevino Productions, is a breath of fresh air that shows the true natural artistic qualities that the star possesses. The singles’ plot/music unfolds as a love story based on the 50s pin-up era, where she realizes of her worth as a woman after being depreciated by her partner and chooses herself over him.” I want my music to represent the rights of women and feminism, the breakthrough that all women had in society in the 50s.”

Carli, now based in Los Angeles, is a composer, singer, actress, dancer, and social media influencer who was originally born and raised in Chaco, Argentina. She developed her natural instincts towards music at a young age when she began playing the piano. Down the road, her fascination for the art of dancing and acting made her get involved in dance performances and acting classes, which sculpted her into the multi-talented artist she is today.

Carli adds,” A few years ago I wanted to retake piano classes and I contacted a teacher that my friend recommended me but he was a vocal coach so I tried the class anyway and he said I had an ability to sing so I decided to start practicing and then I would come up with these melodies and decided to learn producing so I began laying down the music I heard in my head and started writing to it and singing it.”

Carli is on a mission in pursuing her dreams of becoming an elite musician. As she is working on finishing her upcoming album and releasing this new single, she will also be promoting her music performing throughout various cities this summer. She also looks forward to owning her own recording studio and record label one day. She is a philanthropist at heart and is eager to work with a non-profit organization supporting and aiding animals in need.

The single will be available on all major music platforms including Amazon Music, Spotify, and all other digital outlets.

Music video will also be available on Vevo and all major video platforms.

