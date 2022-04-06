Insights on the Cloud Technology Global Market to 2026

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Cloud Technology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud-based contact centers market should reach $43.3 billion by 2026 from $14.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $12.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The global VoIP services market should reach $102.5 billion by 2026 from $85.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
We live in an era when knowledge-based economies are the norm. Information is a precious asset nowadays, and how we disseminate it affects how successful we are. We've come a long way in terms of how we communicate and trade information. Even so, the introduction of cloud technology solutions has been a game changer.
Cloud technology, or cloud computing, has revolutionized the way we store and distribute data. It has given users the ability to bypass the limitations of needing a physical device to share information, and it has opened a whole new world of online possibilities.
Cloud technology allows users to access and store data via the internet rather than a physical hard drive. Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox are a few cloud technology services. These cloud-based services keep all the data solely on the internet, which allows users to save up space on devices and imparts other advantages in terms of facilitating data sharing and collaboration. Cloud hosting is made possible by cloud technology. As the name implies, companies that specialize in cloud computing host their own cloud service.
Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2021 Research Review of cloud technology provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance. This Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published in 2021 -
- IFT239A Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market.
- IFT234A Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026.
- IFT237A VoIP Services Market.
- IFT232A Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (IFT239A)
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Future of Cloud-Based Contact Centers
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Cloud-Based Contact Centers
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Overview
- Solutions
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Overview
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Overview
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Chapter 3 Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026 (IFT234A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Current Market and Future Expectations
- Evolution of Video Conferencing Technology
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Conferencing
- Market Dynamics
- Video Conferencing Technology Trends
- Video Conferencing Advanced Protocols and Codecs
- Implementation of Video Conferencing Using WebRTC
- Patent Analysis
- Video Conferencing Architecture
- Some Video Conferencing Use Cases
- Market Breakdown by Solution
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Introduction
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Hybrid
- Market Breakdown by System
- Introduction
- Integrated System
- Telepresence System
- Desktop System
- Service-based Video Conferencing Systems
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Corporate Communications
- Training and Development
- Marketing and Client Engagement
Chapter 4 VoIP Services Market (IFT237A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Study Highlights
- Market Overview and Background
- Market Overview
- What is VoIP?
- How Does It Work?
- Evolution of VoIP
- Main Features of VoIP
- Comparison of PSTN vs. VoIP
- Advantages and Disadvantages of VoIP
- Advantages of Using VoIP Services for Businesses, Consumers and Service Providers
- VoIP Classification
- Regulatory Challenges
- Market Dynamics
- Trends in VoIP Services
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Call Type
- Introduction
- International VoIP
- Domestic VoIP
- Market Breakdown by Access Type
- Introduction
- Computer to Computer
- Computer to Phone
- Phone to Phone
- Market Breakdown by Service Type
- Introduction
- SIP Trunking
- Hosted IP PBX
- Managed IP PBX
- Market Breakdown by Medium
- Introduction
- Fixed
- Mobile
Chapter 5 Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market (IFT232A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Market and Technology Background
- Evolution of the Data Warehouse Industry
- Key Trends in Data Warehouse as a Service
- Platform Comparison Chart
- Benefits of Data Warehouse as a Service
- Geographic Location of the Data Warehouse
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunity
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehouse as a Service Market
- Regulatory Bodies for Data Warehouse as a Service Market
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Enterprise Data Warehouse
- Operational Data Warehouse
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Model
- Overview
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Customer Analytics
- Fraud Detection and Threat Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Asset Management
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Service
- Overview
- Data Integration and Migration
- Data Cleaning
- Administration, Support and Maintenance
