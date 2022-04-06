Paraiba Tourmaline, Mozambique's Largest Neon Blue Paraiba Collection, Was Just Acquired by Star Lanka

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Star Lanka Company Limited has announced that the company has successfully acquired the largest selection of Paraiba Tourmaline directly from Mozambique Gems LDA. The blue Paraiba tourmaline gemstones are some of the most sought-after by collectors.

Star Lanka has announced that the leading online store has acquired the most extensive collection of the much sought-after Neon Blue Paraiba Tourmaline directly from Mozambique Gems LDA. According to Starlanka, it is one of the largest acquisitions of gorgeous blue Paraiba tourmalines that are large in size. The neon blue Paraiba tourmaline is one of the most sought-after gems by both collectors and jewelry manufacturers alike. The unique blue shade makes them stand out and is one of the reasons for their popularity.

The neon blue paraiba tourmaline is the highest quality Paraiba anyone can buy; its intense saturation and medium tone make them some of the most beautiful gemstones available today. However, many of the gems also have a secondary bluish-green hue. As it is often called, the slight green tinge does not impact the prices of gemstones, with some costing several hundred dollars per carat at least.

However, blue-green and entirely green Paraiba are still valuable compared with a pure blue hue, which is far more expensive. After all, the popularity of Paraiba is associated with its rare mineral composition of copper and manganese, which sets them apart from other tourmalines.

Readers can learn more about Starlanka's Neon blue paraiba tourmaline by visiting the gem stone's official page at https://www.starlanka.com/gemstones/paraiba/.

"It took quite a bit of work to acquire these beautiful neon blue Paraiba from Mozambique Gems. Despite being taken by some of the industry's leading experts, we think that pictures don't do them justice. However, we are glad that we did, as we get the opportunity to be the people who sell these beautiful stones to those who love their beauty. You have to see these in person to appreciate their beauty," said a representative for Starlanka when speaking of the newly acquired neon blue paraiba tourmaline.

She added, "We are already getting offers for these, which shows how popular these stones are, especially amongst those who collect gemstones. We predict that these gemstones will not be available on our website for a very long, given that we're already receiving inquiries about them."

About Starlanka

Founded in 1985 by Mr. Veer Salahudeen, Starlanka is one of the largest businesses dealing in gemstones today. The company specializes in everything from blue zircon to rubies and paraiba tourmaline. The company has grown tremendously in recent years, with offices in Thailand and Hong Kong, acquiring rare gems worldwide.

###

For more information about Star Lanka Company Limited, contact the company here:



Star Lanka Company Limited

Suhail Salahudeen

+66 (2) 235 6954

suhail@starlanka

919/604 Jewelry Trade Center, 50th Floor, Silom Road, Bangrak Bangkok .Thailand