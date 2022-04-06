Swann Adds 12 Megapixel Image Quality Heat and Motion-Sensing Cameras to Award-Winning Enforcer™ Security Kits

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swann, the leading DIY security company for almost four decades, releases new security kits with 12 Megapixel (12 MP) heat and motion sensing dome and bullet cameras. With the 12MP resolution or image size, this is the same as an iPhone to provide crisp and clear footage to provide peace of mind that things are secure.

The latest version of the CES Innovation Award Enforcer™ security camera kits from Swann are additions to the CES Innovation award-winning Enforcer System.

Swann's Enforcer™ Cameras are known for their red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens for security deterrence against intruders and porch pirates.

"We are pleased with the debut of Swann's latest Enforcer Kits with 12MP Heat and Motion Sensing Security Cameras," says Leslie Conover, Vice President of the Americas at Swann. "These are a wonderful addition to our award-winning Enforcer Kits to keep homes and properties secured everywhere."

These new 12 MP Dome and Bullet Enforcer Kit cameras will be available at Swann.com and Best Buy online and in-store. Product links here:

16 Camera 16 Channel 12MP Pro Enforcer™ NVR Security System: https://us.swann.com/sonvk-1690008b8de/

6 Camera 8 Channel 12MP Pro Enforcer™ NVR Security System - SONVK-890004B2DE: https://us.swann.com/sonvk-890004b2de/

4 Camera 8 Channel 12MP Pro Enforcer™ NVR Security System - SWNVK-890004: https://us.swann.com/swnvk-890004/

The Dome and Bullet Cameras will be available to purchase individually as Enforcer Kit add-ons soon.

For more information, including a complete list of Swann products, visit the company on the web at www.Swann.com.

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann has been in the security business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions. Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app, wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann on social media for the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@presspassla.com

‪(310) 817-0230

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment