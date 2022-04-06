Administrator Guzman Honors State Small Business Persons of the Year Award Winners

Top Entrepreneurs to be formally recognized on May 5 during National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony

Washington, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The winners will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit’s Awards Ceremony, May 2-5. This year’s NSBW theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of these award winners who, like millions of small businesses, have navigated challenges from the pandemic and contributed to our nation’s economic comeback.

“I am delighted to recognize our National Small Business Week winners from across the country who have stepped up to build their businesses, create jobs, and power historic recovery over the past year,” Administrator Guzman said. “Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work. They give their all to achieve their American dream of business ownership and, by doing so, advance America’s economy and global competitiveness. Our 2022 award winners represent the vibrancy and resiliency of our nation’s 32.5 million small businesses, and I look forward to celebrating these small business giants and the positive impact they have had on lives and livelihoods in communities all across America.”  

National Small Business Week will be observed May 1-7, 2022. It will celebrate our small businesses, provide critical resources and recognize SBA partners for their support in providing startups and small business owners with counseling and advice, skills development, disaster preparedness and recovery, as well as access to capital, government contracting, and market opportunities to start, grow and build resilient businesses. 

About National Small Business Week

For more than 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

2022 State and Territory Small Business Person(s) of the Year

Alabama 
Roland G. Brown
Brown Precision Inc. 
Huntsville, AL 
Arizona 
Tracey Latham 
Latham Industries, LLC 
Phoenix, AZ  
Arkansas 
Jaim Krutz 
Big Cuppa, LLC 
Morrilton, AR
California 
Hernán Luis y Prado 
VetPowered, LLC 
San Diego, CA 
Colorado 
Dr. Jen Questen 
Aspen Park Vet Hospital 
Confer, CO   
Connecticut 
Viron Rondos 
Viron Rondo Osteria 
Cheshire, CT
Delaware 
Lisa M. St. Clair 
Tailbangers Inc. 
Millsboro, DE   
District of Columbia 
Eduardo F. Ortiz 
Ashleigh Tara Nicole Axios 
Coforma, LLC 
Washington, D.C. 
Florida 
Dennis Chan 
Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro & Bar  
Jacksonville, FL 
Georgia 
Ardina T. Pierre 
Nature’s Own Herb Shop, Inc. 
Atlanta, GA
Hawaii 
Scott E. Loomer 
Truss Systems Hawaii Inc. 
Puunene, HI 
Idaho 
Marcella Medor 
MarCom, LLC 
Idaho Falls, ID 
Illinois 
Chris Ginder  
Mary Ginder 
Gindo’s Spice of Life, LLC 
St. Charles, IL 
Indiana 
Donte Lamar Wilburn 
Premier Unlimited, LLC 
Lafayette, IN
Iowa 
Kimberly Baeth 
Golden Openings, Inc. 
Urbandale, Iowa   
Kansas  
Daniel J. Smoots 
Janeice E. Smoots 
Fanestil Meats 
Emporia, KS 
Kentucky 
Alejandro Ramirez 
Universal Spartan, LLC 
Vine Grove, KY 
Louisiana 
Craig A. Stevens 
Genesis 360 LLC 
Baton Rouge, LA
Maine 
Tyler A. Frank 
Garbage to Garden 
Portland, ME 
Maryland 
Tarandeep Singh Bawa 
ITegrity, Inc. 
Silver Spring, MD 
Massachusetts 
Gregory Acerra 
Fireking Baking Company 
Braintree, MA 
Michigan 
Tarolyn Buckles 
Onyx Enterprises, Inc. 
Detroit, MI 
Minnesota 
Kristen Marie Denzer 
Tierra Encantada 
Minneapolis, MN
Mississippi 
Lesia Daniel-Hollingshead 
William Walter Daniel Jr. 
Funtime Afterschool of Clinton, Inc. 
Clinton, MS   
Missouri 
Jennifer Garrett Hart 
Hartline Construction, LLC 
Kansas City, MO 
Montana 
Natalie R. Van Dusen 
Danielle J. Newell 
Treeline Coffee Roasters 
Bozeman, MT   
Nebraska 
Taylor Korensky 
Jade Jensen 
Spencer Robinson 
Appsky 
Omaha, NE   
Nevada 
Andrea Vigil 
Allegiant Electric LLC 
Las Vegas, NV 
New Hampshire 
Sara B. Nadeau 
Carriage Hill Assisted Living 
Madbury, NH 
New Jersey 
Beverly Zaccherio 
Senior Solutions for the Jersey Shore LLC 
Point Pleasant, NY
New Mexico 
Joy Colucci 
Metis Technology Solutions, Inc. 
Albuquerque, NM     
New York 
Steven Olschewski 
Clubhouse Fun Center 
Rochester, NY 
North Carolina 
Kristen M. Hess, AIA 
HH Architecture 
1100 Dresser Court 
Raleigh, NC 
North Dakota 
Sylvia Lunski 
Design Direction Inc. 
Fargo, ND 
Ohio
Laura Licursi
Elite Virtual Assistants
Strongsville, OH
Oklahoma 
John Adam Oglesbee 
Warfeather, LLC 
Coweta, OK 
Oregon 
Kevin and Angie Shaw 
Brightways Counseling Group, LLC 
Redmond, OR 
Pennsylvania 
John Martincic  
Forest Scientific Corporation 
Tionesta, PA
Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands 
Carlos Cosme Marrero 
JK Logistic Transport Inc. 
Toa Baja, PR   
Rhode Island 
Byron Sheldon Delmonico 
The Riddle Room, LLC 
North Scituate, RI 
South Carolina 
Ann Son 
Holy City Linen Services 
North Charleston, SC 
South Dakota  
Karla Deann Santi 
Blend Interactive, Inc. 
Sioux Falls, South Dakota  
Tennessee 
Robert Scott Underwood  
Maxwell Industries, LLC 
Athens, TN 
Texas 
Denise Navarro 
Logical Innovations, Inc. 
Houston, TX 
Utah 
Lucy Cardenas 
Bill Coker 
Red Iguana 
Salt Lake City, Utah 
Vermont 
Vicky Allard 
Joe Hanglin 
Blake Hill Preserves 
Windsor, VT
Virginia 
Jeri Dee Prophet 
Intellectechs, Inc.  
Virginia Beach, VA   
Washington 
Efrem Fesaha 
Boon Boona Coffee 
Seattle, WA 
West Virginia 
Jill Rae Scarbro 
Bright Futures Learning Services 
Winfield, WV 
Wisconsin 
David Heide 
Liliana’s Restaurant 
Fitchburg, WI 
Wyoming 
Lena Dirck 
The Aspen House Restaurant 
Rawlins, WY

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
