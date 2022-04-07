Shield Coin Airdrops 1.7 Trillion of its Own Cryptocurrency Tokens

SHERIDAN, WY, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a rug pull on March 30, 2022, Shield Coin was there to get victims back on their feet. The first and only cryptosurance token protecting investors’ cryptocurrency assets, Shield Coin purchased 1.7 trillion of its own tokens and airdropped them to more than 1,000 affected DeFi wallets.



Shield Coin was devised specifically to protect cryptocurrency investors against rug pulls. Launched on March 26, 2022, Shield Coin got its first major test just days later when the world learned of another rug pull, which are all too common in the crypto space. To help the investors Shield Coin bought back 1.7 trillion of its own tokens and airdropped them to investors who lost their investment.

While some investors will have their losses entirely covered, others will see a large portion of their losses replenished as Shield Coin rapidly appreciates. That, says Shield Coin Founder Yushuwa Nettles, is all part of Shield Coin’s cryptosurance promise to share the risk with our token holders.

“We saw a need, and we met it,” reflects Nettles. “We won’t always do airdrops, but we wanted to demonstrate that protection for cryptocurrency investors is real, that it’s a necessary addition to the investment sphere, and that Shield Coin is absolutely ready to lead the way forward.”

Shield Coin’s first week was eventful, to say the least. The project is in the process of being listed on popular cryptocurrency sites including CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, and after proving its value following the recent debacle, the Shield Coin token price reached a new all-time high.

“Following a rug pull, there’s typically nowhere to turn,” he notes. “Projects capable of pulling a move like that typically plan it well in advance, and they’re ready to shut the lights off completely once the scheme has run its course.

“We knew that we’d face a serious test sooner rather than later, and we made sure that we were ready for anything before we launched. And it was a good thing we were so well prepared. We’re thrilled that Shield Coin has been able to help so many cryptocurrency investors so early in our journey.”

SOURCE: Shield Coin