Audited annual report 2021

AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2021 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 10 February 2022.

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

2021 was a successful year for Merko. We fulfilled the group’s financial goals and investment plans and our profit grew 26%. These targets were met despite the continuing pandemic, supply chain problems, rising costs of construction and a spike in energy prices. Our greater strategic focus on residential development, selection of projects with higher potential, efficient implementation of decisions, and organizational ability to adapt – all rewarded us.

The 18.8% return on equity achieved last year is a good result considering the group’s high capitalization. Moreover, with the purchasing power of money decreasing, the fact that our return on equity outstripped inflation is to be cheered.

During the last two years, we have learned to operate in the environment of coronavirus restrictions, unexpected supply chain disruptions and volatile prices. Just as we thought the pandemic might be ending and we would return to the usual stability, another black swan entered the picture. The Ukraine war and the global economic conflict that started concurrently will not leave us or the construction and real estate sector unscathed. We do not yet know how the further developments will impact us. But we do have the knowledge that Merko is a strong company with a well-functioning team and that we will get by.

I would like to thank the employees and partners of the Merko group for their joint efforts and positive results. I gratefully acknowledge the buyers of the homes we have built and construction service customers for your trust in us. And I thank all of our shareholders who have decided to make the journey with us in the current unstable world.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
in thousand euros

 20212020
Revenue339,375315,918
Cost of goods sold(292,563)(272,169)
Gross profit46,81243,749
   
Marketing expenses(3,611)(4,212)
General and administrative expenses(13,925)(13,412)
Other operating income3,5082,320
Other operating expenses(582)(2,979)
Operating profit 32,20225,466
   
Finance income121
Finance costs(886)(866)
Profit (loss) from associates and joint ventures799(144)
Profit before tax32,12724,457
   
Corporate income tax expense(3,104)(1,954)
Net profit for financial year29,02322,503
incl.    net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent29,14022,994
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest(117)(491)
Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement  
Currency translation differences of foreign entities33(115)
Comprehensive income for the period29,05622,388
incl.    attributable to equity holders of the parent29,16322,890
attributable to non-controlling interest(107)(502)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)1.651.30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in thousand euros

 31.12.202131.12.2020
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents44,93047,480
Trade and other receivables55,48432,657
Prepaid corporate income tax114306
Inventories160,593126,332
 261,121206,775
Non-current assets  
Investments in associates and joint ventures7,7032,354
Other long-term loans and receivables24,07917,979
Deferred income tax assets622653
Investment property13,82813,922
Property, plant and equipment16,35014,521
Intangible assets669711
 63,25150,140
   
TOTAL ASSETS324,372256,915
   
LIABILITIES   
Current liabilities  
Borrowings11,63613,649
Payables and prepayments90,05455,846
Income tax liability6811,202
Short-term provisions7,9766,347
 110,34777,044
Non-current liabilities  
Long-term borrowings41,00115,409
Deferred income tax liability3,1123,001
Other long-term payables2,9004,026
 47,01322,436
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES157,36099,480
   
EQUITY  
Non-controlling interests(227)4,207
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent  
Share capital7,9297,929
Statutory reserve capital793793
Currency translation differences(791)(814)
Retained earnings159,308145,320
 167,239153,228
TOTAL EQUITY167,012157,435
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY324,372256,915

AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2021 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Andres Trink
Chairman of Management Board
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
andres.trink@merko.ee

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

