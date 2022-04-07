Audited annual report 2021

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2021 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 10 February 2022.

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

2021 was a successful year for Merko. We fulfilled the group’s financial goals and investment plans and our profit grew 26%. These targets were met despite the continuing pandemic, supply chain problems, rising costs of construction and a spike in energy prices. Our greater strategic focus on residential development, selection of projects with higher potential, efficient implementation of decisions, and organizational ability to adapt – all rewarded us.

The 18.8% return on equity achieved last year is a good result considering the group’s high capitalization. Moreover, with the purchasing power of money decreasing, the fact that our return on equity outstripped inflation is to be cheered.

During the last two years, we have learned to operate in the environment of coronavirus restrictions, unexpected supply chain disruptions and volatile prices. Just as we thought the pandemic might be ending and we would return to the usual stability, another black swan entered the picture. The Ukraine war and the global economic conflict that started concurrently will not leave us or the construction and real estate sector unscathed. We do not yet know how the further developments will impact us. But we do have the knowledge that Merko is a strong company with a well-functioning team and that we will get by.

I would like to thank the employees and partners of the Merko group for their joint efforts and positive results. I gratefully acknowledge the buyers of the homes we have built and construction service customers for your trust in us. And I thank all of our shareholders who have decided to make the journey with us in the current unstable world.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in thousand euros

2021 2020 Revenue 339,375 315,918 Cost of goods sold (292,563) (272,169) Gross profit 46,812 43,749 Marketing expenses (3,611) (4,212) General and administrative expenses (13,925) (13,412) Other operating income 3,508 2,320 Other operating expenses (582) (2,979) Operating profit 32,202 25,466 Finance income 12 1 Finance costs (886) (866) Profit (loss) from associates and joint ventures 799 (144) Profit before tax 32,127 24,457 Corporate income tax expense (3,104) (1,954) Net profit for financial year 29,023 22,503 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 29,140 22,994 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (117) (491) Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 33 (115) Comprehensive income for the period 29,056 22,388 incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent 29,163 22,890 attributable to non-controlling interest (107) (502) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 1.65 1.30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in thousand euros

31.12.2021 31.12.2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 44,930 47,480 Trade and other receivables 55,484 32,657 Prepaid corporate income tax 114 306 Inventories 160,593 126,332 261,121 206,775 Non-current assets Investments in associates and joint ventures 7,703 2,354 Other long-term loans and receivables 24,079 17,979 Deferred income tax assets 622 653 Investment property 13,828 13,922 Property, plant and equipment 16,350 14,521 Intangible assets 669 711 63,251 50,140 TOTAL ASSETS 324,372 256,915 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 11,636 13,649 Payables and prepayments 90,054 55,846 Income tax liability 681 1,202 Short-term provisions 7,976 6,347 110,347 77,044 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 41,001 15,409 Deferred income tax liability 3,112 3,001 Other long-term payables 2,900 4,026 47,013 22,436 TOTAL LIABILITIES 157,360 99,480 EQUITY Non-controlling interests (227) 4,207 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 Currency translation differences (791) (814) Retained earnings 159,308 145,320 167,239 153,228 TOTAL EQUITY 167,012 157,435 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 324,372 256,915

AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2021 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page ( group.merko.ee ) .

Andres Trink

Chairman of Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

andres.trink@merko.ee

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

