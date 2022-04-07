Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts announces availability of the 2022 AGM materials

Utrecht, 7 April 2022





Aalberts N.V. announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), scheduled for 19 May 2022, is now available on aalberts.com/generalmeeting. This information includes the agenda and annexes thereto.

The AGM will be a physical meeting (subject to changed COVID-19 circumstances) and commences at 11:00 am CEST at the offices of Aalberts, WTC Utrecht, Stadsplateau 18, Utrecht.

As per the closing of the AGM, Martin van Pernis will retire by rotation as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board after completion of his fourth and final term as member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has appointed Peter van Bommel to succeed him as Chairman, effective as per the closing of the AGM.

Annette Rinck will step down as member of the Supervisory Board as per the closing of the AGM, due to personal reasons relating to increased responsibilities outside Aalberts. A search for a new member of the Supervisory Board has commenced.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, the proposal to declare a cash dividend of EUR 1.01 per ordinary share and a special cash dividend of EUR 0.64 per ordinary share.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands, the record date for the AGM is 21 April 2022, as further set out in the agenda for the meeting.

The total number of outstanding shares in Aalberts as per today amounts to 110,580,102 ordinary shares.





contact

+31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CEST)

investors@aalberts.com





