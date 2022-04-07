Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size 2022 (Projected Valuation USD 4.30 billion by 2028) | Global Research Report Covers All Major Details

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market 2022

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market research report comprises a detailed analysis of development opportunities through the global and regional landscape. The Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market report puts light on applications, categorizations and structure of the supply chain. Industry trends and the growth position of the major region could be found in the industry developments. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic interruptions and impact have also been encompassed in the report. The study reports variations in the global industry landscape, impact of the pandemic on the annual growth rate, and opportunities expanding amid the pandemic.

>Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market report:

Dupont

Teijin

Yantai Spandex

Kolon Industries

Hyosung

Toray

X-FIPER New Material

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Huvis

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3.21 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Para Aramid accounted for a share of 63.39% in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 2.75 billion by 2028 from US$ 1.86 billion in 2021. While Flame Retardant Protection segment is altered to an 4.30 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) include Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Spandex, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, Toray, X-FIPER New Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, and Huvis. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 71.55% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Scope and Segment

Segment by Type:

Para Aramid

Meta Aramid

Segment by Application:

Flame Retardant Protection

Automotive

Rubber Products

Cables & Wires

Others

Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market. The Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.

-Geographic Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.

–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) industry's progress.

What is the scope of the report?

-This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

-The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

Detailed TOC of Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market:

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Para Aramid 3

1.2.3 Meta Aramid 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Flame Retardant Protection 6

1.3.3 Rubber Products 6

1.3.4 Cables & Wires 7

1.3.5 Automotive 7

1.3.6 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Production 10

2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Production Capacity (2017-2028) 10

2.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Production by Region 12

2.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.3.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.4 North America 15

2.5 Europe 16

2.6 China 17

2.7 Japan 18

3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19

3.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Regions by Sales 23

3.4.1 Global Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 23

3.4.2 Global Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 24

3.5 Global Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Regions by Revenue 25

3.5.1 Global Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 25

3.5.2 Global Top Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 26

3.6 North America 27

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 31

3.9 Latin America 33

3.10 Middle East & Africa 35

4 Competition by Manufacturers 37

4.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Production Capacity by Manufacturers 37

4.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Manufacturers 38

4.2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) in 2021 41

4.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Manufacturers 41

4.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41

4.3.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42

4.3.3 Global Top 5 Companies by Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue in 2021 44

4.4 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 45

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 45

4.5.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 46

4.5.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 47

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 49

5 Market Size by Type 50

5.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Type 50

5.1.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.1.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 50

5.1.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

5.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Type 52

5.2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.2.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 53

5.2.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 53

5.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price by Type 54

5.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price by Type (2017-2022) 54

5.3.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 55

6 Market Size by Application 56

6.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Application 56

6.1.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.1.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 56

6.1.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 57

6.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Application 58

6.2.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 58

6.2.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 59

6.2.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

6.3 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price by Application 61

6.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price by Application (2017-2022) 61

6.3.2 Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 62

7 North America 63

7.1 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Type 63

7.1.1 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63

7.1.2 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64

7.2 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Application 65

7.2.1 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65

7.2.2 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66

7.3 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Country 67

7.3.1 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67

7.3.2 North America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 67

7.3.3 United States 68

7.3.4 Canada 69

8 Europe 70

8.1 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Type 70

8.1.1 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 70

8.1.2 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 70

8.2 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Application 71

8.2.1 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 71

8.2.2 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 72

8.3 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Country 73

8.3.1 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73

8.3.2 Europe Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 74

8.3.3 Germany 75

8.3.4 France 76

8.3.5 U.K. 77

8.3.6 Italy 78

8.3.7 Russia 79

9 Asia Pacific 80

9.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Type 80

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 80

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 81

9.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Application 82

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 82

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 83

9.3 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Region 84

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 84

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 85

9.3.3 China 86

9.3.4 Japan 87

9.3.5 South Korea 88

9.3.6 India 89

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 90

10 Latin America 91

10.1 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Type 91

10.1.1 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 91

10.1.2 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 92

10.2 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Application 93

10.2.1 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 93

10.2.2 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 94

10.3 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Country 95

10.3.1 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 95

10.3.2 Latin America Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 96

10.3.3 Mexico 97

10.3.4 Brazil 98

10.3.5 Colombia 99

11 Middle East and Africa 100

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Type 100

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 100

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 101

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Application 102

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 102

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 103

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Size by Country 104

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 104

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 105

11.3.3 Middle East 106

11.3.4 Africa 107

12 Corporate Profile 108

12.1 Dupont 108

12.1.1 Dupont Corporation Information 108

12.1.2 Dupont Major Businesses and Description 108

12.1.3 Dupont Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

12.1.4 Dupont Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.1.5 Dupont Recent Developments 111

12.2 Teijin 112

12.2.1 Teijin Corporation Information 112

12.2.2 Teijin Major Businesses and Description 112

12.2.3 Teijin Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.2.4 Teijin Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Descriptions and Specifications 114

12.2.5 Teijin Recent Developments 115

12.3 Yantai Spandex 116

12.3.1 Yantai Spandex Corporation Information 116

12.3.2 Yantai Spandex Major Businesses and Description 116

12.3.3 Yantai Spandex Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.3.4 Yantai Spandex Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Descriptions and Specifications 118

12.3.5 Yantai Spandex Recent Developments 119

12.4 Kolon Industries 120

12.4.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information 120

12.4.2 Kolon Industries Major Businesses and Description 120

12.4.3 Kolon Industries Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

12.4.4 Kolon Industries Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Product Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.4.5 Kolon Industries Recent Developments 122

12.5 Hyosung 122

Continued…



