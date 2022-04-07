Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022 Projected Valuation USD 31119 million by 2028| Research Data Projects Continue Growth in The Industry

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022

The Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market research study evaluates drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that offer insights into market share, size and growth. The Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market research report also provides insights into gross margins, tariffs, rates and costs. The Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market report offers a rounded view in terms of global product demand. Additionally, the report also includes sub-segments in terms of revenue, both for the base year and the forecasting period.

>Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market report:

Pfizer

Novartis (Sandoz)

TEVA

Merck

AbbVie (Allergan)

Sumitomo Dainippon

Hikma

Aurobindo Pharma

Wockhardt

Lupin Limited

Fresenius Kabi

Braun

USantibiotics

Qilu Pharmaceutical

ACS Dobfar

Nichi-Iko (Sagent)

Antibiotice

Get a Sample PDF of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/20622541?utm_source=GV

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 27730 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31119 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.94% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Cephalosporins accounting for 26.96% of the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 8344 million by 2028.

Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Scope and Segment

Segment by Type:

Penicillins

Cephalosporins

Carbapenems

Monobactams

Combinations

Segment by Application:

Oral

Intravenous

Have a query before purchasing this report -

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20622541?utm_source=GV

Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors industry surveys cover the following topics:



-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market. The Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.



-Geographic Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.



–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors industry's progress.

******************Frequently Asked Questions************************

What is the scope of the report?

-This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.



Which market dynamics affect the business?

-The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

Buy this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license)

– https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/20622541?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market:

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Penicillins 3

1.2.3 Cephalosporins 6

1.2.4 Carbapenems 8

1.2.5 Monobactams 10

1.3 Market by Application 12

1.3.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

1.3.2 Oral 13

1.3.3 Intravenous 13

1.4 Study Objectives 14

1.5 Years Considered 15

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 16

2.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

2.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

2.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18

2.4 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Region 19

2.4.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Region (2017-2022) 19

2.4.2 Global Sales Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors by Region (2023-2028) 21

2.5 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Region 22

2.5.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 22

2.5.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 23

2.6 North America 24

2.7 Europe 25

2.8 Asia-Pacific 26

2.9 Latin America 28

2.10 Middle East & Africa 29

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 31

3.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Manufacturers 31

3.1.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

3.1.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors in 2021 33

3.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Manufacturers 34

3.2.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

3.2.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue in 2021 36

3.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38

3.4.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39

3.4.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 41

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 43

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 46

4.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Type 46

4.1.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 46

4.1.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 46

4.1.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

4.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Type 48

4.2.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 48

4.2.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 49

4.2.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49

4.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Price by Type 50

4.3.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Price by Type (2017-2022) 50

4.3.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 51

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 52

5.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Application 52

5.1.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 52

5.1.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 52

5.1.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

5.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Application 54

5.2.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 54

5.2.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 54

5.2.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54

5.3 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Price by Application 56

5.3.1 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Price by Application (2017-2022) 56

5.3.2 Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 56

6 NORTH AMERICA 57

6.1 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Type 57

6.1.1 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 57

6.1.2 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 58

6.2 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Application 59

6.2.1 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 59

6.2.2 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60

6.3 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Country 62

6.3.1 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

6.3.2 North America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

6.3.3 United States 64

6.3.4 Canada 65

7 EUROPE 66

7.1 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Type 66

7.1.1 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 66

7.1.2 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 67

7.2 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Application 68

7.2.1 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68

7.2.2 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69

7.3 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Country 71

7.3.1 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 71

7.3.2 Europe Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 72

7.3.3 Germany 74

7.3.4 U.K. 74

7.3.5 France 75

7.3.6 Italy 76

7.3.7 Russia 76

8 ASIA PACIFIC 78

8.1 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Type 78

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 78

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 79

8.2 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Application 80

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 80

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 81

8.3 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Region 83

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Region (2017-2028) 83

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 85

8.3.3 China 87

8.3.4 Japan 87

8.3.5 South Korea 88

8.3.6 India 89

8.3.7 Australia 89

8.3.8 Indonesia 90

8.3.9 Thailand 91

8.3.10 Malaysia 92

8.3.11 Philippines 93

9 LATIN AMERICA 94

9.1 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Type 94

9.1.1 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 94

9.1.2 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 95

9.2 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Application 96

9.2.1 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 96

9.2.2 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 97

9.3 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Country 99

9.3.1 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 99

9.3.2 Latin America Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 100

9.3.3 Mexico 102

9.3.4 Brazil 102

9.3.5 Argentina 103

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 104

10.1 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Type 104

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 104

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 105

10.2 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Application 106

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 106

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 107

10.3 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size by Country 109

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 109

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 110

10.3.3 Turkey 112

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 112

10.3.5 UAE 113

11 COMPANY PROFILES 114

11.1 Pfizer 114

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information 114

11.1.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview 114

11.1.3 Pfizer Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

11.1.4 Pfizer Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 115

11.2 Novartis (Sandoz) 119

11.2.1 Novartis (Sandoz) Corporation Information 119

11.2.2 Novartis (Sandoz) Description and Business Overview 119

11.2.3 Novartis (Sandoz) Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

11.2.4 Novartis (Sandoz) Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 120

11.3 TEVA 124

11.3.1 TEVA Corporation Information 124

11.3.2 TEVA Description and Business Overview 124

11.3.3 TEVA Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

11.3.4 TEVA Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 125

11.4 Merck 127

11.4.1 Merck Corporation Information 127

11.4.2 Merck Description and Business Overview 127

11.4.3 Merck Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

11.4.4 Merck Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 128

11.5 AbbVie (Allergan) 128

11.5.1 AbbVie (Allergan) Corporation Information 128

11.5.2 AbbVie (Allergan) Description and Business Overview 129

11.5.3 AbbVie (Allergan) Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

11.5.4 AbbVie (Allergan) Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 130

11.6 Sumitomo Dainippon 130

11.6.1 Sumitomo Dainippon Corporation Information 130

11.6.2 Sumitomo Dainippon Description and Business Overview 131

11.6.3 Sumitomo Dainippon Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

11.6.4 Sumitomo Dainippon Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 132

11.7 Hikma 132

11.7.1 Hikma Corporation Information 132

11.7.2 Hikma Description and Business Overview 132

11.7.3 Hikma Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

11.7.4 Hikma Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Products Offered 133

11.8 Aurobindo Pharma 135

11.8.1 Aurobindo Pharma Corporation Information 135

11.8.2 Aurobindo Pharma Description and Business Overview 135

11.8.3 Aurobindo Pharma Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

Continued…

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.



