Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 7 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 6 April 2022 until 7 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 43,781 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 75.5788 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 6 Apr 2022 43,781 75.5788 3,308,915 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 0 0 0 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 43,781 75.5788 3,308,915

















The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,686,945 own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment