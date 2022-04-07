Siguldas CMAS JSC Draft Resolutions to the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting on 22 April 2022

English Latvian

To approve the reports of the Company’s Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Annual Report for the Year 2021. To approve the Annual Report for the Year 2021, including the corporate governance report and the remuneration report for members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, prepared as separate components of the annual report. To leave the profit of the reporting year 96 796.28 EUR undistributed. To pay out the retained earnings of 33 795.20 euro, shown in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2017, in dividends, which is 0.08 euro per share. To set the record date for dividend payment: May 18, 2022, and dividend payment date: May 19, 2022. Ex-date: May 17, 2022. To discharge the members of the Management Board, the members of the Supervisory Board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2021 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Olga Kuzmiča (certificate No. 207, ‘Orients Audit & Finance’ Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 4300.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for the Year 2022, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation.

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

Valda Mālniece

Manager of the Financial and Accounting Department, member of the Management Board

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment