Proactive news headlines including Solis Minerals, International Graphite, Blackstone Minerals and Emyria Ltd

Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has completed the fourth and final hole of the first phase of drilling at Mostazal Copper Project in Chile with all four holes intersecting copper sulphides, supporting the potential for a very large copper system. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) hit the boards today after a $10 million initial public offering (IPO) at 20 cents per share and acquisition of the Springdale Graphite Project in southern Western Australia. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has completed its first Digbee ESG TM assessment to progress Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals for the development of the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has started dosing participants in a clinical trial comparing EMD-RX5, its proprietary capsule of ultra-pure CBD, with the currently available Epidyolex. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has delivered a 49% increase in Phase I technically recoverable gas volumes for Licence P2607 in the UK Southern Gas Basin to a net 324 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has delivered positive results from a metallurgical testing campaign at its flagship La Paz Rare Earth Project in Arizona with ore responding well to conventional processing technology. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has bolstered the JORC-compliant resource at its Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in northern WA by 30%. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is on the verge of becoming a significant player in the US uranium market after inking a deal to acquire 51% of the high-grade Hansen uranium deposit in Colorado. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) is encouraged by results from first-pass reconnaissance drilling at the Lakewood Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia, as it tests for multi-commodity potential with the palladium and platinum mineralisation particularly pleasing. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s acquisition target Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH) has expanded its US distribution footprint and is now selling a selection of its leading Green Goo products into an additional 20,000 points of sale across the US. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has set the drills turning in Tasmania for a Phase 2A drilling program at its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project. Click here

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS)’s strategic partner Alpha Fine Chemicals (AFC) is advancing plans to build and operate a nickel sulphate plant in Rayong Province, Thailand, and has passed a funding milestone. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has begun an Induced Polarisation (IP)/ground magnetics geophysical survey at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) remains on track for first gold production this quarter at the 2.4-million-ounce King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia after scoring further key construction and operational readiness goals last month. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has moved to advance the Oropesa Tin Project in Spain to the next stage with the submission of mining and environmental regulatory documents to the Junta de Andalucía. Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has had a busy morning with two developments in North America, including an agreement with The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) to conduct a pilot program for the Openn platform with CREA and its members, and preparing for the launch of the platform in Canada. Click here

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has added further financial expertise to the team with a new chief financial officer (CFO). Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has expanded its global patent portfolio with the grant of the first Indian patent relating to its lead program, AD-214, from the Indian Patent Office. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)’s managing director and CEO Peter Nicholson has stepped down from his leadership post. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has gained confidence that the Great White Kaolin Project (GWKP) will be a global contributor of high-grade kaolin with the completion of a robust definitive feasibility study (DFS) and an updated ore reserve. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started flow-back operations at its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin, the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well. Click here

