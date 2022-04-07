Correction regarding previous press release

English Swedish

Stockholm, 7 April 2022 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces that Anoto has been commissioned to develop a digital screen pen for Samsung Display Company Ltd.



Anoto entered into a development contract with Samsung Display Company Ltd., one of the world’s largest display manufacturers.

The development is expected to be completed in Q4 this year.

“We are developing a pen that reads our dot patterns which are embedded in the screen itself. We are very happy to be working with Samsung Display Company Ltd.,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

