Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan Automotive Industry Outlook to 2025 -- Increase in Consumer Spending Albeit Import Restrictions in the Economy will drive Growth of Automotive Sector: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Findings

Bagmati and Lumbini are the leading regions in Nepal representing lion's share of sales in Automotive Industry.

In 2019, the country was hit with a nationwide lockdown due to COVID and this was implemented in the peak sales season.

Trends driving the Automotive Industry in Nepal: Nepal does not have any indigenous Automotive manufacturing company. Majority of the vehicles are associated with Japanese companies. This makes the country heavily reliant on the imports of the vehicles. The two-wheeler market is getting more favour from the consumer than four wheeler and heavy vehicles.

Public Transport has a major impact on Automotive Sales: The public transport in Nepal is privately financed which makes the costing and pricing the tariff a profit driven enterprise. Public transport in Nepal faces a major bottleneck of congestion as well. From 2005 to 2018, vehicle registration in Nepal increased at an annual growth rate of 14% as per the findings of a baseline fuel economy study. This growth clearly indicates how rapid urbanisation has fuelled motorisation across the country. In 2018, according to the Department of Transport Management, 96% of passenger vehicles registered were private vehicles. Public transport vehicles represent only 4% of the total registered vehicle fleet, but the travel mode share of public transport is almost equal to that of private vehicles. The situation was worsened by pandemic, increasing the sale of two wheelers since they are cheaper than four wheelers.

Impact of Covid-19: In 2019, the country was hit with a nationwide lockdown due to COVID and this was implemented in the peak sales season. For example, 50% of Yamaha's sales were made in this season but due to COVID, the sales in 2020 were reported as 0. After the lockdown was lifted on July 21, industry executives said they were hopeful that things would get better. Accordingly, they started launching schemes and discounts offers. There was a massive increase in sales for 2 wheelers as people were hesitant to travel in any mode of public transport.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Automotive Industry Outlook to 2025- Coverage on Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal " provides a comprehensive analysis of growth of Automotive sector in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The report covers various aspects including Market Size, Total Number of players, market Share by type of OEM and by type of Vehicle. The report also focuses on the Impact of Covid-19 on the industry and provides insights from the experts on the trends in sector.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type of Vehicle

By OEM

By Region (Nepal only)

Automotive OEMs Covered in the Report:-

Toyota

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

Honda

TVS

Hero

Audi

Nissan

Bajaj Auto

Maruti Suzuki

Key Target Audience:-

Automotive OEMs

Consultancy Companies

Industry Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2016-2020

– 2016-2020 Forecast Period– 2020-2025

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc2NDk5

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Nepal Bhutan Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Automotive Sales Volume

Nepal Bhutan Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Automotive Vehicle Type (in Units)

Nepal Bhutan Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Automotive Vehicle Type (Market Share)

Nepal Automotive Vehicle Registration by Region

Nepal Vehicle Registration by State

Nepal Bhutan Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Automotive Maker Market Share

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020-2025F

Covid-19 Impact Bangladesh Automotive Industry

Covid-19 Impact Bhutan Automotive Industry

Covid-19 Impact Nepal Automotive Market

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2016-2020

– 2016-2020 Forecast Period– 2020-2025

For More Information, refer to below link:-

Bangladesh And Bhutan Automotive Market Research Report

Related Reports:-

India Rental Two Wheeler Market Outlook To 2025 - Driven By Introduction Of Electric Vehicles And Adoption Of Dockless System In Vehicles

The concept of two wheeler rental is not a new concept in India. Tourist destinations like Leh & Ladakh, Kerala and Goa are full of two wheeler renting vendors offering affordable bikes to tourists for leisure. It is also solving the major problem of last mile connectivity and micro mobility in metro cities and semi urban cities where hardly any public transportation is seen. Undoubtedly, the concept of two wheeler renting is booming in the country. With the quest to make bike renting quicker and hassle free process, several startups and vendors are working on their unique business models. Interesting startups and their unique offerings are building up a successful bike rental market in India. The market has attained speedy growth over the period of three years from FY'2017 to FY'2020. Major companies like Bounce, Vogo, Royal Brothers, Onn Bikes, Yulu Bikes, etc. have entered the entered the market in last 5-6 years and since then the market has evolved drastically.

Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type of Car (Sedans & Hatchbacks, SUVs & Crossovers, Pick-ups and Luxury), By Brand (Toyota, Hyundai, GMC & Chevrolet, Ford and Others), By Type of Sourcing, By Age of Vehicle (Less than 1 year, 1-3 years, 3-5 years & More than 5 years), By Kilometers Driven (Less than 50,000 Km, 50,000-80,000 Km, 80,000-120,000 Km & More than 120,000 Km) and By Region (Northern, Southern, Central, Eastern and Western)

The used car industry in Saudi Arabia has grown at a CAGR of 0.8% on the basis of gross transaction value over the period 2014-2019 and declined at a CAGR of -2.4% on the basis of sales volume. The departure of expats from the country and the economic instability contributed to the decline in sales during 2016-2017. The addition of women drivers and the high levels of disposable income in the country are one of the major growth drivers of the industry. Boom in the number of online auto-classified platforms and the traction of the consumers towards online platforms is contributing to the inclining used car sales in the country.

Indonesia Used Car Market Outlook To 2025 – By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type Of Car (MPVs, Hatchbacks, SUVs & Others), By Brand (Toyota, Honda, Daihatsu, Suzuki & Others), By Vehicle Age, By Mileage, By Customer Age And By Region (DKI Jakarta, East Java, West & Central Java, North Sumatera & Others)

The Used Car industry in Indonesia has grown at a CAGR of 4.5% on the basis of gross transaction value over the period 2014-2019 and at a CAGR of 2.0% on the basis of sales volume. The overall economic slowdown, as well as the slowdown of the automotive industry due to a reduction in purchasing power of consumers, contributed to the decline in sales during 2016-2017. The entry of various financing companies in the used car industry, as well as the launch of OEM-certified used car programs, has been the major growth drivers of the industry. The boom in the number of online auto-classified platforms and the traction of the consumers towards online platforms is contributing to the inclining used car sales in the country.

Philippines Used Car Market Outlook To 2025 (Second edition): The Pandemic Incited Increased Demand for Used Cars coupled with Increased Internet Penetration provides for Resilience in the Used Cars Market during the Economic Crisis

Philippines Used Car market is in its growth phase, having grown at a CAGR of 7.4% (by value in PHP Billion) during 2015-2020. A surge in the demand of private cars, coupled with convenient financing facilities, increasing per capita income, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space have been the salient factors leading to the growth of the used cars market in the Philippines.

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249