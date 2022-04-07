Green Hydrogen Systems receives a new order from Logan Energy

Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient pressurised alkaline electrolysers used in on-site hydrogen production based on renewable electricity, has today signed a supply agreement with Edinburgh-based Logan Energy to deliver electrolysis equipment for a project in Scotland.

The order includes the supply of two GHS HyProvide® A90 electrolysers with a combined capacity of 0.9 MW. The electrolysers will be deployed in a 40 ft container as a complete green hydrogen plant used in the ARBIKIE Distillery in Scotland. Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a three-year service agreement.

The ARBIKIE project will comprise a single 1MW wind turbine on the distillery's farmland, which will export the electricity generated to Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysis plant. When fully operational during Q4 of 2022, the ordered electrolysers will have the capacity to provide up to 389 kg green hydrogen per day. The produced hydrogen will be used to displace the heating oil currently used by the distillery to raise steam for the distillation process.

“With the demand to switch to net-zero technologies greater than ever, this project is a further example of the innovative ways Green Hydrogen Systems’ equipment can solve the energy-solution challenges across all industrial sectors. We are thrilled to again be working with Logan Energy, who possess the crucial market knowledge and share our vision to pioneer the field of green hydrogen and drive a sustainable global energy transition”, says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk.

The electrolysis plant will be operated by Logan Energy. This is the second order by Logan Energy. The first one took place just two months ago for a project in Dorset, England. Logan Energy is a leading hydrogen technology company with a proven track record for delivering affordable, market-ready projects and solutions in the low carbon, renewable energy, and hydrogen sectors.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “We are excited to be working with Green Hydrogen Systems again on this unique project at ARBIKIE distillery. The project presents a great opportunity to demonstrate how distilleries, and other process industries, can utilise proven technologies to create cleaner and more sustainable businesses with a bit of effort and lateral thinking.“

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable electricity. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy, as well as industrial companies.

About Logan

Logan Energy has extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering projects and solutions in the hydrogen and clean energy sectors. It specialises in integrated engineering solutions incorporating hydrogen technologies, including production, refuelling, storage, distribution, and fuel cells. It offers a full turnkey service from project inception and feasibility, design development, manufacturing, installation, and operation and maintenance. Logan Energy has built up over twenty-six years of expertise in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

