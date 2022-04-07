Interim Report January 1 – March 31, 2022

English Swedish

Net asset value on March 31, 2022, was SEK 123.5 billion, or SEK 286 per share, a decrease during the first quarter of SEK 46 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 14%.

The total return for the first three months of 2022 was -7% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with -14% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the first quarter of 2022, shares were purchased in Volvo for SEK 0.8 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion and in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.2 billion.





March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Net asset value, SEK M 123,547 139,576 143,455 Net asset value per share, SEK 286 321 332 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 263.90 306.40 284.10 Debt-equities ratio, % 4% 4% 4% SEK M Jan - March, 2022 Jan - March, 2021 Jan - Dec, 2021 Earnings per share, SEK -45.88 42.25 61.57 Dividend income 2,018 1,720 8,081 Dividend paid – – 3,590 Equities portfolio: Purchases 1,173 501 4,263 Sales – – 2,004





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (Sverker Sivall, +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10 a.m. CEST on April 7, 2022.

