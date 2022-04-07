Mabey Bridge designs and supplies long-span Delta bridge to support sustainable development and economic growth in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mabey Bridge, the international modular bridging specialist and an Acrow Group company, noted today one of its Delta™ bridges has been installed in the village of Singur, District Chitral, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. Constructing this new permanent bridge in District Chitral was one of the projects included in several recent government economic development initiatives, including the Chitral Economic Zone, which is expected to facilitate a large increase in employment opportunities in the area.



Located over the Chitral River in the northwestern part of the country, the new Singur Bridge is on a major route and considered critical to promoting socio-economic development in the region. Positioned more than 1500 metres above sea level, the remote site is difficult to access, so an easily-transported and rapidly-installed modular bridge offered an optimal solution for this permanent application. A Delta bridge from Mabey Bridge was supplied and installed by the 45 Engineers Division of the Pakistan Army working in partnership with military engineering and construction firm Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

The 2-span Delta bridge is 100 metres long with a roadway width of 7.35 metres between kerbs, and features a polyurethane-based anti-skid deck surface. Designed to carry HL-93 loading, it was installed using a full cantilever launch in 21 days. This project is the latest of a number of Mabey Bridge projects completed in Pakistan and installed by the FWO, who are highly experienced in the installation of modular bridges. On this project, the Pakistan Army Engineers moved individuals from various units, all with previous Delta experience, to assist with the installation in order to ensure a rapid and smooth installation of the bridge.

Michael Treacy, CEO Mabey Bridge, said,

“We are honoured to have been selected once again to partner on such an important project in Pakistan. Our reliable, cost-effective steel bridging solutions are well-suited to remote locations, and have been installed all over Pakistan to restore vital rural connectivity. We are delighted to have worked with both the 45 Engineers Division and FWO on this important project, building on a decades-long partnership in the development of critical rural infrastructure in Pakistan.”

