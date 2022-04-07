Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market to 2026 - Growing Demand for On-The-Go Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market by Application (Bottles, Films/Sheets, Food Packaging), End-use Industry( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical) and Region (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated at USD 41.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%, between 2021 and 2026.

Growth in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate in the industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage among others.



Bottles is the largest application segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bottles, films/sheets, and food packaging, and others. Because of its high transparency, which is similar to that of glass, amorphous PET is utilised in the manufacture of bottles and packaging.



Food & beverage is the largest end-use segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. The food & beverage end-use industry segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is being increasingly used for packaging carbonated soft drinks (CSD), juices, and water.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high economic growth rate of the region and different food habits of people across different countries of the region. In addition, the growing population of the region presents a huge customer base for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market during the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for high-end packaging products for food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, has been growing rapidly. Apart from the food & beverage industry, the region also exhibits significant opportunities in the packaging industry, which is expected to drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

4.2 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Region

4.3 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application

4.4 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Asia-Pacific

4.5 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate from Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Application of Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in Various End-Use Industries in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.3 Flourishing Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Variations in Environmental Mandates and Regulations

5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Traditional Packaging Materials by Polymer-Based Packaging Materials

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for On-The-Go Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Recyclability of Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.7 Price Trend Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Case Study 1: Optimized Pet Packaging Helps One Century-Old Company Stay 'Young'

5.11 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.11.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers

6 Patent Analysis

6.1 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Patent Analysis

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Methodology

6.1.3 Document Type

6.1.4 Insight

6.1.5 Legal Status of the Patents

6.1.6 Top Companies/Applicants

6.1.7 List of Patents by Jinbaoli Technology Suzhou Co Ltd.

6.1.8 List of Patents by Kao Corporation

6.1.9 List of Patents by Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH

6.1.10 List of Patents by Bostik Inc

6.1.11 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Packaging Industry

7 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bottles

7.2.1 Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Bottles for Packaging Mineral Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks to Boost Market 67

7.3 Films/Sheets

7.3.1 Demand from Manufacturers of Multi-Layered Trays, Cups, and Graphic Arts Films to Drive Films/Sheets Segment

7.4 Food Packaging

7.4.1 Usability in Food Packaging due to Optimum Chemical and Physical Properties to Boost Market

7.5 Others

8 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.2.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate to Boost Market

8.2.2 Bottles

8.2.3 Containers

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Packaging Made from Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Ensures Protection & Security of Products

8.3.2 Bottles

8.3.3 Containers

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Automotive

8.4.2 Textiles

8.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

9 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Market Ranking

10.3.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

10.3.2 Alpek

10.3.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

10.3.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

10.3.5 Dak Americas

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Star

10.6.2 Pervasive

10.6.3 Emerging Leader

10.6.4 Participant

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Responsive Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Dynamic Companies

10.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.9.1 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Expansion, January 2017-August 2022

10.9.2 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Mergers & Acquisitions, January 2017-August 2022

10.9.3 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Partnership, January 2017-August 2022

10.9.4 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Investment, January 2017-August 2022

10.9.5 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: New Product Developments, January 2017-August 2022

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

11.1.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

11.1.3 Dak Americas

11.1.4 Jbf Industries Limited

11.1.5 Reliance Industries Limited

11.1.6 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company

11.1.7 Alpek

11.1.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

11.1.9 Petro Polymer Shargh

11.1.10 Covestro Ag

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Neo Group, Uab

11.2.2 Novapet, S.A.

11.2.3 Invista

11.2.4 Equipolymers

11.2.5 Lotte Chemical

11.2.6 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

11.2.7 Plastiverd

11.2.8 Polisan Holding

11.2.9 Octal

11.2.10 Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company

11.2.11 Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.12 Teijin Limited

11.2.13 China Resources Packaging Materials Co.

11.2.14 MPI Polyester Industries

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be4i3b

Attachment