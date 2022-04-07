Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Market Research Report 2022: L3 Autonomous Driving is Heading for Mass Production, and Integrated Navigation Positioning Becomes the Standard

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High-precision Positioning Research: from L2+ to L3, high-precision integrated navigation and positioning will become the standard

With the development and progress of the autonomous driving industry, 5G communication and Beidou navigation applications are becoming more and more mature, and the high-precision positioning market has seen development opportunities.

From 2022 to 2025, autonomous driving will gradually evolve from L2/L2+ to L3/L3+. High-level autonomous driving has higher requirements for positioning accuracy which should reach the centimeter level. This promotes the further development of high-precision integrated positioning technology.



L3 autonomous driving is heading for mass production, and integrated navigation positioning becomes the standard



In March 2021, Honda officially released the L3 autonomous production car, Honda Legend EX (which obtained L3 autonomous driving certification from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan) equipped with the Honda SENSING Elite intelligent driving system, high-precision positioning modules, sensors and a 3D HD map.



Honda has produced 100 units of L3 autonomous models, which are leased and sold to users in Japan for three years, allowing users to drive on designated roads in Tokyo.



In December 2021, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) granted system approval for Mercedes-Benz's L3 autonomous driving system on the basis of the technical approval regulation UN-R157 (UN Regulation No. 157 - Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS)), allowing the sale and driving of L3 autonomous vehicles from a legal level. This is a breakthrough in mass-produced autonomous driving technology.



According to Mercedes-Benz's plan, its two flagship sedans, S-Class and EQS, will be equipped with the L3 autonomous driving system (including a high-precision positioning module + HD map) at first. It is expected that consumers will be able to purchase L3 Mercedes-Benz cars in the first half of 2022. The contracting states of UN-R157 include EU countries, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, etc., which means that Mercedes-Benz's L3 autonomous vehicles can be sold in these countries.



China has not legally allowed L3 autonomous vehicles to be on the road, but L2+ (close to L3) autonomous models have been launched intensively so far. According to the statistics of the publisher, the assembly rate of L2 autonomous passenger vehicles exceeded 20% in China in 2021.

Some of the L2 models have achieved high-speed pilot autonomous driving by installing high-precision positioning and HD maps. For example, Xpeng P7, NIO EC6, ES6, ES8, GAC Aion V, Aion LX, Great Wall WEY Mocha and other models can be equipped with optional high-precision positioning modules. FAW Hongqi E-HS9, HiPhi X, 2021 Li ONE and other models are equipped with high-precision positioning modules as standard.



In addition to the existing mass-produced models, OEMs have successively launched more than 10 models equipped with high-precision positioning technology since 2021, such as Xpeng P5, NIO ET7, Neta U Pro, Aion V Plus, Aion LX Plus, Great Wall Mecha Dragon, BAIC ARCFOX ?S Hi, etc.



Currently, a single positioning technology cannot meet the high precision required for autonomous vehicles. The solutions used by OEMs basically use multi-sensor integrated positioning technology. In addition to integrated navigation modules and HD maps, technologies such as visual SLAM and Lidar are also used.



Relative positioning cannot be used with standard HD maps, because their coordinate systems, data formats, interfaces, and timelines are completely different. Standard HD maps must be used with absolute positioning. Therefore, the current mainstream positioning technology is that GNSS, IMU, and HD maps cooperate and complement each other to form a high-precision positioning system for autonomous driving.



