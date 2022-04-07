Turkey B2C e-Commerce Market Report 2022: Overview & International Comparisons, Trends, Sales & Shares, Products, Payments, Delivery, Players

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey B2C e-Commerce Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This publication provides insights into the current state and future trends of online retail sales in Turkey. During the first half of 2021, B2C e-Commerce sales value in Turkey hit its highest point in May 2021.
Retail sales in Turkey represented over a half of e-Commerce operations in 2020
Between 2019 and 2020 and beyond, online retailing in Turkey has experienced significant growth. In particular, the total value of online sales increased significantly by more than 65% from 2019 to 2020.
In addition, retail sales in Turkey accounted for more than half of e-Commerce sales in 2020. In the first half of 2021, the online sales value in Turkey experienced an over 70% surge compared to the same period in 2020. Furthermore, the B2C e-Commerce market in Turkey is projected to exceed 400 billion euros in 2021 and double in 2022, confirming the high prevalence of online shopping in the country.
Another notable detail: Turkey is projected to have the highest compound annual growth rate in e-Commerce sales from 2020 to 2024 compared to other major markets around the world.
Mobile devices accounted for almost 3 in 5 of e-Commerce sales in Turkey in H1 2021
In Turkey, mobile commerce is experiencing a growth boom, with a significant share of the country's online shoppers preferring to make purchases by mobile devices.
In the first half of 2021, the mobile platform represented nearly 3 out of 5 online sales in Turkey. Moreover, more than half of Internet users surveyed in the third quarter of 2020 made an online purchase using a mobile device.
In 2021, the most common product category purchased online in the country was "clothing, shoes and accessories," followed by delivery from restaurants, fast food chains, catering services and food or drink from stores or meal kit suppliers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- B2C e-Commerce Overview and International Comparisons, January 2021
- e-Commerce Sales Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2020 - 2024f
- Internet Penetration in Turkey, Compared to Selected Countries in Europe, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2020
- Online Shopper Penetration in Turkey, Compared to Selected Countries in Europe, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2019
3. Trends
- Breakdown of e-Commerce Sales by Destination and Origin, in TRY billion, in %, 2020
- Breakdown of Platforms Used in Online Shopping, by Mobile, Web and Mobile Web, in %, H1 2021
- Shopping Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2020
- Weekly Hours Spent on Shopping Apps, in millions, by Weeks, December 29th, 2019 & December 27th, 2020
4. Sales & Shares
- B2C e-Commerce Sales, in TRY billion, Number of B2C e-Commerce Transactions, in billions, 2019 & 2020
- B2C e-Commerce Sales Value Distribution, by Month, in TRY billion, H1 2020 & H1 2021
- B2C e-Commerce Sales Value, in TRY billion, H1 2020 & H1 2021
- Share of B2C e-Commerce, in % of Total Retail, Jan 2020 - June 2021
- Breakdown of e-Commerce Sales by Retail and Wholesales, in %, 2020
- Breakdown of B2C e-Commerce Purchases, by Domestic, From Abroad, Other Countries in Turkey, in %, H1 2021
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2021
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2020 & 2021
- Breakdown of the Time of Last Online Purchase, in % of Individuals, 2020 & 2021
- Online Shopper Penetration, by Gender, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2021
6. Products
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2020 & Q1 2021
- Top Online Shopping Categories, by B2C e-Commerce Value, in TRY billion, H1 2021
7. Payment
- Value of Domestic and International Transactions with Domestic Cards, in TRY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2019 - Q3 2021
- Number of Domestic and International Transactions with Domestic Cards, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2019 - Q3 2021
8. Delivery
- Problems Encountered When Buying via a Website/App, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
9. Players
- B2C e-Commerce Player Overview, January 2022
- Top 5 Marketplace Websites, incl. Web Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, September 2021
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- CEVA Logistics
- eBay Inc.
- Getir
- GittiGidiyor
- Hepsiburada
- Rocket Internet SE
- Trendyol
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2c0vi