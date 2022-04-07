Three Month Mentorship On Timing the Market April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022 with Access to a Private Group on Mentorship Trader's Forum and Social Media

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mentorship On Timing the Market - Path to Financial Freedom" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The next Mentorship batch starts from April 2022 for a period of 3 months. As a trader the most important aspect I think is to manage risk and to have a clear trade plan. There are various methods that are available to read the market but a mentor who has decades of experience act as a guide for the application of these methods in a disciplined way.

In This Mentorship Program You Will Get Access To

36 hours of training (6 days) for the most desired training on Master of Cycles (MOC), Option Trading using Technical Analysis (OTTA) and Mastering Elliott wave Season - 2 (MOW)

18 hours of online access of Master of Technical Analysis (MOTA), Advanced Technical analysis module + Elliott wave video links

3 months of Mentorship online sessions - 3 Saturdays in a month, 3 hours each Saturday

Recordings of the sessions will be made available for the period of 7 days so that the concept can be learned again and again until the next class

Access to a private group on Mentorship Trader's Forum and social media

Lifetime Access to private Telegram group

Periodic access to Live interactive sessions with Ashish Kyal even post Mentorship

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu4yph