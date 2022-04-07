Global $52.64 Bn Oxygen Markets, Analysis, Opportunities and Strategies, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxygen Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, Form" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oxygen market reached a value of nearly $26,150.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $26,150.5 million in 2020 to $37,293.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 and reach $52,648.8 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, low interest rate environment, increased prevalence of diseases, rising air pollution levels, increased geriatric population and increasing industrial demand.



Going forward, the global population growth and urbanization, increasing demand for oxygen due to COVID-19, applications of oxygen in healthcare, growing demand from different industries and geriatric population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the oxygen market in the future include uncertain demand from industry, alternative products for healthcare applications and transportation challenges.



The oxygen market is segmented by type into medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, and others. The industrial oxygen market was the largest segment of the oxygen market segmented by type, accounting for 73.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the oxygen market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2020-2025.



The industrial oxygen market is further segmented by delivery into on-site, cylinder and bulk. The on-site market was the largest segment of the industrial oxygen market segmented by delivery, accounting for 52.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the on-site market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial oxygen market segmented by delivery, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2025.



The oxygen market is segmented by application into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, mineral processing, healthcare, and other applications. The other applications market was the largest segment of the oxygen market segmented by application, accounting for 26.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the oxygen market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2025.



The oxygen market is segmented by form into liquid, gaseous and compressed. The liquid market was the largest segment of the oxygen market segmented by form, accounting for 57.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the compressed segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the oxygen market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oxygen market, accounting for 40.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the oxygen market will be South America, and, Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.2% and 13.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.2% and 10.9% respectively.



The demand for medical oxygen increased significantly globally due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The European Industrial Gases Association says members such as Air Liquide and Linde were experiencing 5-10 times the usual demand for medical oxygen. In Italy and Eastern France, Air Liquide had seen 4-6 times the normal demand for medical oxygen.

However, the demand for industrial oxygen was impacted owing to the uncertain economic conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several steel plants had been closed during the lockdown period. In India, given the closure of operations in most industries, the nation's steel demand in 2020-21 is expected to decline by about 15%, which is likely to negatively impact the growth of the industrial oxygen market.



The oxygen market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.65% of the total market in 2020. The market concentration can be attributed to the high entry barriers and high costs associated with expansion.

Going forward the market is expected to experience further consolidation with the rising number of mergers and collaboration among players in the market. Air Liquide was the largest competitor with 18.64% share of the market, followed by The Linde Group with 12.97%, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation with 8.50%, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. with 4.96%, Yingde Gases with 4.66%, Taiyo Nippon Sanso with 2.15%, Air Water Inc. with 0.96%, Messer Group GmbH with 0.74%, Iwatani International Corporation with 0.06%, and Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd. with 0.01%.



The top opportunities in the oxygen market segmented by type will arise in the industrial oxygen segment, which will gain $8,196.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the other applications segment, which will gain $3,256.6 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in segment by form will arise in the liquid segment, which will gain $6,569.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The oxygen market size will gain the most in the China at $2,275.7 million.



13. Global Oxygen Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)



