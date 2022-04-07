PRESS RELEASE: SSH Joins BusinessQ Inititative to Advance the Use of Quantum Technology in Its Business

English Finnish



SSH Joins BusinessQ Inititative to Advance the Use of Quantum Technology in Its Business



SSH Communications Security Oyj (”SSH”) has joined the BusinessQ initiative to advance the development of national and European quantum technology and related innovation and commercialization. BusinessQ is part of the Finnish InsitituteQ intitiative that aims to increase the awareness of both the potential and the threats posed by quantum technology in societies.

The BusinessQ collaboration strengthens SSH’s goal of being a global leader in providing quantum safe solutions to critical systems. The collaboration helps InstituteQ’s research and education sectors by increasing their understanding of customer environments, business requirements and challenges that demand new innovations and business acumen.

”SSH has developed its product portfolio to include quantum safe elements for years, and NQX® and Tectia® Client/Server already have this new technology built-in”, says SSH’s CEO Teemu Tunkelo. “As a pioneer in the industry, SSH has a leading role also in the PQC (post-Quantum cryptography) Finland initiative where businesses, public organizations and the scientific community research and present solutions to protect critical functions in societies at the dawn of the quantum age”, Mr. Tunkelo continues. “It’s a privilege to be a part of the BusinessQ team, since our mission is to help societies and businesses to defend themselves against the looming quantum threat”, Mr. Tunkelo concludes.

SSH delivers Quantum Safe solutions to encrypt data-in-transit, privileged access to critical systems and encrypted data-in-use solutions to remote hosts, for businesses and authorities alike.



