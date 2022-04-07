ESE Entertainment Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Jodoin as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company.



Mr. Jodoin has been a business owner and operator in the information technology industry for the last 20 years. He holds a degree in computer programming (graduating with honours) and has been involved in many successful projects and businesses over the years. These businesses have generated approximately $250M in revenues in aggregate. He is also a graduate of the MIT Entrepreneurship Master program (EMP), which he completed in 2016. Most recently, Mr. Jodoin has grown into his role of CEO of GameAddik, creating a high-performance working environment and putting together one of the best teams in his market segment. Focusing mostly on strategy and people, Eric has helped his team to climb to the pole position among gaming advertising networks.

Mr. Jodoin will commence his new role as COO of the Company on April 7, 2022, with a mandate to lead innovation and sales growth across a team of high-performing professionals dedicated to gaming technology, product management and customer engagement. Mr. Jodoin will also maintain his role as CEO of the Company’s subsidiary, GameAddik.

"We are very excited to appoint Eric Jodoin as the COO at ESE Entertainment," stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. "Eric brings a proven track record of scaling technology businesses from inception to profitability. He has extensive gaming technology experience and an Entrepreneurship Masters from MIT, he has also demonstrated the required skillset for structuring and scaling global cross-functional teams. This unique skillset will be especially important as we enter the next growth stage at ESE this year. Eric is an important asset to ESE, and we look forward to him playing a larger role in the development of the company."

Eric Jodoin, COO of ESE, commented, “It is with great enthusiasm that I am stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer of ESE. I look forward to bringing value in terms of strategy, operations, and technology to each of ESE’s business teams and to scaling our operations to the next level.”

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected benefits to ESE of Mr. Jodoin’s appointment; the ability of ESE to attain profitability; ESE’s expected growth this year; and the ability of ESE to scale its operations to the next level. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

