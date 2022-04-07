CyVig Announces Company Launch, Next-Generation Solutions for IT Teams Fighting Cyberattacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the increase in cyberattacks on American businesses and the constant challenge of keeping pace with hackers, CyVig's co-founders today announced the launch of a new cybersecurity solutions provider ready to join the often-frustrating struggle against cybercriminals.

CyVig was established to help more organizations shape effective cybersecurity programs that mitigate the chance of business interruptions due to the increased likelihood of security incidents since 80% of security leaders admit that their businesses are not prepared to survive a cyberattack.

"Cyberattacks are a very real threat to every American business, no matter what personnel, technology or operational processes you currently have in place," said Jeff Emmons, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of CyVig. "An effective cybersecurity discovery process can be painful, but it's essential to put yourself through the scrutiny of analysts who can clearly highlight the weak spots that could shut your business down and irreversibly damage your reputation — especially today as we adjust to hybrid workplace environments with far more network-dependent devices."

"At CyVig, our analysts are partners, allies — an extension of an IT team to assume the burden of threat detection and event triage." - Christopher Riley, CISO

CyVig was built to mitigate the growing threat of cyberattack and ensure compliance with internal security objectives and external third-party requirements. Through managed threat detection and prevention, CyVig offers a balance of machine learning and human analysis to support IT teams through the continuous adjustment of an organization's cybersecurity posture.

"Far too many organizations lack the IT staff, training, policies, and budget to maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity program," said Christopher Riley, Chief Information Security Officer and co-founder of CyVig. "At CyVig, our analysts are partners, allies — an extension of an IT team to assume the burden of threat detection and event triage. Our goal is to design and deploy a program that provides clients with the oversight and remediation guidance that is so often missing."

CyVig offers cybersecurity services designed to continuously assess the effectiveness of a security program and proactively protect against emerging cyberthreats. CyVig services are deployed through managed next-gen SIEM, XDR, and firewall technology. A U.S.-based, 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) team provides the balance of machine learning and human analysis necessary to identify indicators of compromise, make guided remediation recommendations, and mitigate the chance of business interruptions due to a security incident. Visit cyvig.com to discover how to empower your IT team and improve your cybersecurity maturity.

