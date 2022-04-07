Megatrax Inks Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with Digitalage Inc. for Expanded Music Rights

Megatrax grants Digitalage and Hop-on access to its vast music collection and combined with its other music licenses immediately gives more music access to Digitalage users than Facebook or TikTok, combined!

BURBANK, CA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Megatrax.com has signed an expanded licensing agreement with HOP-ON (OTC: HPNN) subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc.

The highly anticipated, up-and-coming social media platform, currently in a closed BETA stage, is set to revolutionize the “creator economy” for publishers, influencers, and contributors, supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload, and share content while compensating rights holders utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies with smart contracts.

With the agreement, Megatrax grants Digitalage and Hop-on access to its vast music collection and combined with its other music licenses immediately gives more music access to Digitalage users than Facebook or TikTok, combined!

While other companies in the social media space are focused on piecemealing long-requested features in an attempt to stop bleeding users to other platforms and media services. Digitalage is working with media industry titans to create and democratize technologies that will underpin the commercial viability of all extended reality ecosystems. From groundbreaking content protection, smart contracts, and a digital rights marketplace to fight money laundering, cross-cultural content classification, and royalty servicing, Digitalage is laying the infrastructure that is crucial for revenue generation and protecting multiple levels of rights holders.

“Partnering with Megtrax immediately accelerates Digitalage as a leader in providing content for the creative economy. Drawing attention to user-generated content is the key to earning more money, and it cannot be done effectively without having access to a huge selection of music content, both in length and variety. With Megatrax now, we have access to the largest content database! And with our content creation tools, users can quickly and easily create stunning videos/clips and begin on the path to generating revenue immediately,” said Peter Michaels, CEO.

“Megatrax is proud to be partnering with Hop-On / DigitalAge to make our music available on their innovative new Web 3.0 social media platform. We are excited to see how this platform develops and look forward to providing our music to an entirely new universe of creators.”

Over the past year, Digitalage has engineered its own source code and applied for patents for its home-grown platform using the latest bleeding-edge technologies, focused on highly scalable and resilient multi-cloud, decentralized, and mesh services. Having secured lucrative deals with leading journalism and media providers, studios, and labels, the platform’s suite of capabilities is already proving to be a key differentiator. Now in its home stretch before a public beta launch, Digitalage is entertaining offers from multiple investment groups that firmly believe in the vision and ability of Digitalage to deliver decentralized extended reality services to the industry and consumers.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

With offices based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc

https://www.facebook.com/DigitalageInc

https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/

https://twitter.com/GoDigitalage

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDQ4VzWXfnqMaGZRmZg7g6Q

About Megatrax Production Music:

With over 30 years of industry experience, Megatrax is a leading independent production music library and custom music house serving the broadcast and media industries. Renowned worldwide for its commercial-quality recordings and award-winning composers, artists and arrangers, Megatrax offers 25 distinctive catalogs comprising over 200,000 tracks in every musical style and genre.

Founded by composers Ron Mendelsohn and JC Dwyer in 1991, Megatrax offers its global clients “Greatness Through Simplicity”. In addition to its acclaimed production music library, Megatrax offers custom scoring services for all media with credits ranging from promos and commercials to news packages and re-branding campaigns.. Megatrax’s libraries, tracks, and composers, artists and musicians, are constantly elevated to excellence by the talented creators who craft exceptional content on a daily basis from every corner of the world.

Throughout history, creators have always used incredible tools when producing the works of art that inspire and challenge the world. Michael had his Air Jordans; VanGogh had his impasto; Jimi had his Stratocaster; and the global multi-media industry has Megatrax. The executives at Megatrax – creators themselves – have one goal in mind: to marry simplicity with greatness, so that the right track can be delivered perfectly, every time.



