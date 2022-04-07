SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason appointed CEO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. and Magnús Ingi Einarsson appointed Chief Financial Officer

English Icelandic

The board of directors of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. (“SKEL” or the “Company”) has appointed Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason to the post of CEO of the Company and Magnús Ingi Einarsson as Chief Financial Officer. Ásgeir will take up his post in mid-summer, with Magnús following in late summer.

At the same time, Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson will resign as CEO; Ólafur has been employed at SKEL, formerly Skeljungur hf., since 2019, accepting the post of CEO in February 2022.

Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of the board of directors of SKEL: “It is a great advantage for the Company to have Ásgeir and Magnús join our team and undertake the task of building up a strong, listed investment company. Ásgeir has extensive knowledge and experience of the Icelandic economy, most recently as deputy CEO of Arion Bank, and Magnús has played a key role in the development of Kvika Bank in recent years. These two strong players will launch a continuation of the work of transforming the Company, with the focus on investments in companies and the development of companies that include in their vision the purpose of simplifying life for individuals and corporations. I would like to thank Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, the departing CEO, for his good work on the transformation of the Company and for leading its first steps as an investment company while finding a future CEO; Ólafur will remain with the Company to assist us for the time being.”

Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð: “Taking the reins of a listed investment company is an exciting opportunity. The board of directors and management share the vision that the future of the Icelandic economy is bright, which will give the Company opportunities for restructuring investments in Icelandic businesses.”

Magnús Ingi: “It is a great pleasure for me to join SKEL. I have been observing the transformation of the Company in recent months, and I look forward to participating in its further development.”

For further information, please contact Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of the board of directors of SKEL Investment hf.: (fjarfestar@skel.is)

www.skel.is