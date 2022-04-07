Water Electrolysis Market Size 2022 Yearly Growth At Massive CAGR of 38.54% By making Water Electrolysis industry USD 3240.15 million by 2028

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Electrolysis Market 2022

Global Water Electrolysis Market highlights the trend analysis. Evidence-based information on COVID-19 pandemic on market value, sales share, and likely growth rates for each segment is also mentioned in the report. The Global Water Electrolysis Market business report also includes the market’s structure in accordance with recent trends and the implementation of technological advancements by key players. The report aims to provide perceptive data regarding the competitive environment to strategic consumers gearing to gain a competitive edge in the Global Water Electrolysis Market industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this Water Electrolysis Market report:

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Suzhou Jingli

Proton On-Site

Cummins

Siemens

Teledyne Energy Systems

EM Solution

McPhy

Nel Hydrogen

Toshiba

TianJin Mainland

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Elogen

Erredue SpA

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ITM Power

Idroenergy Spa

ShaanXi HuaQin

Beijing Zhongdian

Elchemtech

H2B2

Verde LLC

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Water Electrolysis market size is estimated to be worth US$ 458.28 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3240.15 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 38.54% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Traditional Alkaline Electroliser accounting for 66.12% of the Water Electrolysis global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1624.12 million by 2028.

This report focuses on Water Electrolysis volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Electrolysis market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.



Global Water Electrolysis Market: Segment Analysis

Segment by Type:

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Segment by Application:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's

Power to Gas

Others

Water Electrolysis industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Water Electrolysis market. The Water Electrolysis Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.



-Geographic Water Electrolysis market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.



–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Water Electrolysis industry's progress.

