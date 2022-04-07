PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2022 Results

April 7, 2022: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q1 2022 results on Thursday April 28, 2022 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audiocast the same day at 09:00 am CEST.

To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS' website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220428_13/

Audiocast YouTube link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q9rkk-T630

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

