Global Servo Press Markets Report 2021-2030: Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices May Hamper the Market Growth

The global servo press market size was valued at 667.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,068.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Servo presses are extensively used for processes such as forging, punching, molding and metal forming. Servo presses are driven by servo motors instead of a standard flywheel, clutch and brake, which makes the press capable of providing full energy at any speed.
Stroke profiles of servo presses are fully programmable and they offer high production volume as compared to hydraulic presses. Servo presses are used in automotive, aerospace, electronics and other manufacturing facilities. Rapid growth of automotive industry in emerging countries and increasing in manufacturing activities, fuels the growth of servo press market.
According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, by 2025, 7 out of 44 major U.S. automobile production factories will be producing solely electric vehicles. In the automobile sector, servo presses will now be employed to accomplish metal shaping.
Furthermore, companies are offering servo press for automotive manufacturing sectors for enhancing production and reduce time. For instance, in June 2019, a Japanese car manufacturer in U.S. has received a Hitachi Zosen Fukui MFES23000 All Servo Dem Press Line. The versatility and fast speed of the Servo Dem Press are achieved by using our innovative dual slider for the transportation device. The sight auto palletizer, which allows for 100% panel inspection, saves time and labor power.
Furthermore, increasing demand for efficient metal processing machines and increasing global consumption of electronic products drives the market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in digital servo press technologies offers lucrative opportunities for growth of servo press market.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
- Increase in demand for metal forming operations
- Investment in automotive industry
- Growing electrical and electronics sector
Restraint
- Second-hand machinery is a big challenge
- Increase in raw material prices
Opportunity
- Technological advancement in digital servo press
COMPETITION ANALYSIS
- Amino Corporation
- Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corporation
- ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Nidec-Shimpo Corporation
- Promess Incorporated
- Schuler AG.
- SIMPAC Corp.
- Tox Pressotechnik GmbH & Co.
GLOBAL SERVO PRESS MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
- Crank
- Screw
By CAPACITY
- Below 200 T
- 200-500 T
- Above 500 T
By END USER INDUSTRY
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electrical and Electronics
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
