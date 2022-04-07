Global Automotive Cybersecurity Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Rise in Complexity of Car's Electronic Systems & Cybersecurity Standards Becoming Mandatory Driving Opportunities

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering, Security Type, Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The protection of automobile electronic systems, communication networks, control algorithms, software, users, and underlying data against malicious attacks, damage, illegal access, or manipulation is known as automotive cybersecurity.



Hackers can target up to 50 distinct automotive IoT devices (computers) in modern vehicles. As a result, vehicle cybersecurity is crucial for vehicle safety. Automobiles are now connected gadgets with built-in cellular connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, allowing for remote start, find my car, and a variety of other apps. Cars are also vulnerable to hackers, owing to the advent of vehicle-t-infrastructure, vehicle-t-vehicle, vehicle-t-cloud, and vehicle-t-everything technology.



The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various offering such as software and hardware.

It categorizes the market in terms of security type into application security, network security, and endpoint security. It categorizes the market in terms of application into ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, and communication systems.

In addition, the report provides information on forms such as-vehicle, and external cloud services. Furthermore, it analyzes current trends of automotive cybersecurity across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing need for automotive cybersecurity

Government initiatives for implementing connected car technology

Cybersecurity standards becoming mandatory

Restraints

Rise in development of common platforms leading to higher risks

The challenges in making secure applications

Opportunities

Enhancing vehicle security using adaptive security

Rise in complexity of car's electronic systems

KEY PLAYERS

Aptiv PLC

Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Guardknox

Harman International

Karamba Security

Robert Bosch GmbH

SafeRide Technologies

Vector Informatik GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

Software

Hardware

By Security Type

Application Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

By Application

ADAS & Safety

Body Control & Comfort

Infotainment

Telematics

Powertrain Systems

Communication Systems

By Form

In-Vehicle

External Cloud Service

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

