United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Established Players and New Entrants Such as Quantum Loophole & Yondr

U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during 2022-2027



The usage of cloud computing services and applications continues to grow rapidly in the US, thereby leading to the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers. hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Western U.S. region is a mature and developed data center market in the U.S. The region offers benefits such as good connectivity and proximity to I.T. hubs, making it a good investment for data center operators. In California, digital companies, including cloud providers and other I.T. and technology firms, took up the maximum occupancy, at around 90% of the industry.



U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Storage adoption in data centers will be dominated by all-flash and hybrid storage arrays. Innovative UPS battery technologies are positively impacting U.S. hyperscale data centers & services. Vendors are innovating with UPS battery technology. This includes the emergence of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries in data centers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Two major drivers that will intensify the competition among vendors will be the drop in prices of switch ports and the disintegration of hardware and software in network infrastructure offerings.



In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.

Market Growth Enablers

Impact Of Covid-19

Deployment Of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market

Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

IOT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

