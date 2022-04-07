Report Finds Only 3% of Venture-Backed Cyber Security Startups Are Led by Women

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopSec, a leading Risk-Based Vulnerability Management platform, today released findings from their Venture-Backed Women in Cyber report.

This new report analyzed 654 startups that raised more than $1 million in funding from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021.

"With just 3% of companies being led by women, do we really wonder why we have a gender diversity problem in cybersecurity?" said Lisa Xu, CEO of NopSec. "To see true improvement, investors must back more female CEOs. Investors backing more female CEOs who are running cybersecurity companies will bring more women into cybersecurity — it's truly that simple. If there are more women in cybersecurity — everyone wins. Organizations get to build more diverse teams, investors get to invest in companies that have been proven to outperform their male counterparts, and most importantly, all the incredibly talented women out there get the opportunity to unleash their value to the world."

Methodology:

The numbers represent 654 security startups that raised a round of capital between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. The total funding criteria was more than $1,000,000. This data was sourced from Crunchbase and each company was individually analyzed to determine the gender of the CEO.

