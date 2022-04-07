Quest Software Launches Foglight Enhancements To Bolster Data Operations, Performance And Efficiency Within IT Infrastructure

Foglight users proactively improve application and database performance, increase visibility via centrally-controlled performance tuning, analytics, diagnostics and alerting



6.1 updates decrease business expenses of hybrid environment operations by reducing need for additional hardware, expensive and clunky cloud infrastructure

New features include notification management for IT alert configuration, gMSA account integration for password security and execution plan analysis for MySQL



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the launch of Foglight 6.1, a monitoring and optimization platform for the hybrid enterprise. Foglight enables businesses to confidently manage their IT infrastructure and databases by providing them with the tools for deep-dive database workload optimization and cloud cost management.

Available now, Foglight 6.1 further strengthens users’ ability to spot and diagnose issues in near-real time, while also reducing operational costs and alert fatigue for IT teams. It is a key solution forming part of Quest’s Data Empowerment portfolio , which aims to address data operations, data protection and data governance for enterprises. With Quest, companies find, understand and use relevant enterprise data assets to make faster, smarter decisions.

“As DevOps teams create, deploy and update enterprise applications, organizations must ensure that application performance does not fall through the cracks,” said Venkat Rajaji, Vice President of Product Management for Quest ISM. “Nearly 8 in 10 IT decision-makers say their enterprises have maintained or increased in complexity, underscoring the need to simplify ITOps and reduce noise for technical teams. This update will enable our customers to improve application performance, centralize efficient resource allocation in the cloud and reduce security risk across their entire organization.”

Foglight 6.1 key features include:

New Execution Plan Analysis for MySQL: To analyze and diagnose issues in MySQL database workloads historically, using powerful and flexible multi-dimensional investigations and execution plan analysis

Notification Management for alarm email configuration: To gain more accuracy and speed in managing alarms, alerting the right people, reducing alarm “noise” and pinpointing key issues

Password Security: To enable Foglight admins to use increasingly popular gMSA accounts for monitoring SQL Server and operating systems

User Experience Enhancements in navigation and customization: To allow each user to easily personalize their own experience via Foglight’s UI, adding to improvements made in Foglight’s 6.0 release

To learn more about Foglight 6.1, please visit www.quest.com/foglight .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

