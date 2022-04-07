Radware Introduces Game Changing New Way to Deploy and Consistently Protect Applications Across Any Cloud

MAHWAH, N.J., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today introduced its new Radware SecurePath™ cloud-based application security architecture for its Application Protection-as-a-Service solutions. The innovative architecture is set to change the game for organizations looking for consistent, high-grade, and comprehensive protection for applications deployed in multi- and hybrid-cloud environments. Uniquely built with a dual deployment model that departs from traditional industry paradigms, Radware SecurePath addresses the need for security that delivers full application visibility and centralized security management regardless of where applications are deployed.



To meet a variety of business and technical needs, Radware SecurePath offers organizations multiple cloud-based deployment options. With this new architecture, Radware’s cloud application protection services can be deployed traditionally inline, where they perform a “middleman” role, or now as an API-based, out-of-path service. Innovative and new, Radware’s API-based, out-of-path deployment enables application requests to go directly from the client to the application server without interruption. By removing the need for any inline components from the data path, Radware’s new approach reduces complexity and latency, eliminates routing changes, and increases availability.

“We are changing the industry paradigm around hybrid- and multi-cloud application security and solving the biggest security headaches organizations experience when migrating to the cloud,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “Up until now, to secure applications companies have had to settle for varying levels of protection, inconsistent security policies, routing changes, fragmented logging and reporting, and more. The end result has been low quality of protection and high operational overhead.

“With the Radware SecurePath architecture, these are tradeoffs organizations no longer need to make. They can securely migrate applications to the public cloud without sacrificing visibility, protection quality, application performance, and operational efficiency.”

The Radware SecurePath architecture, which is part of the company’s recently announced strategic cloud services initiative, offers several important advantages. The architecture:

Provides full cross-cloud visibility to applications and granular management through a single, centralized portal, making it easy to secure applications wherever they are deployed.

Delivers comprehensive application protection that combines WAFs, a bot manager, API protection, L7 DDoS protection, threat intelligence, and more.

Deploys either as an inline or API-based, out-of-path SaaS service to avoid risks to uptime and availability and offer maximum flexibility.

Works without sharing SSL certificates with third-party vendors to preserve customer confidentiality and meet compliance requirements.

For more information about Radware’s Application Protection-as-a-Service offering and Radware SecurePath, visit the company’s website or read the blog.

