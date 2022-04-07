Dime Names Robert Maichin Head of Middle Market Lending

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Robert “Bob” Maichin will join the Company as Head of Middle Market Lending. In this role, Maichin will lead Dime’s middle market commercial lending operations and also build out specialized lending niches. Maichin will join Dime’s Executive leadership team.



Most recently, Maichin was Market President of Commercial Banking at Bank Leumi with responsibility for all Middle Market and Healthcare banking activities in the Northeast, as well as national responsibility for the Trade Finance business. Previously, he served as Market Executive of the Brooklyn & Queens Middle Market Banking team at JP Morgan Chase. He began his banking career at European American Bank, where he held various positions in middle market and corporate banking.

Kevin O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Dime said, “We are very excited to hire an individual of Bob’s caliber and background. Our current capital base and size provides us the opportunity to be a meaningful player in middle market lending and Bob’s addition significantly accelerates this strategy. We look forward to Bob joining our Executive leadership team. He will be a key contributor as we grow the premier business bank on Greater Long Island.”

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime said, “Bob has approximately 30 years of diversified commercial banking experience all within our existing footprint and a proven track record of building lending teams. His knowledge base and vast network will be an asset to Dime and will take our commercial lending operations to the next level in terms of servicing middle market C&I clients, including industries such as apparel, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation and technology.”

Maichin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The State University of New York College at Oswego.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.