Elder Law Firm Announces New Partnership, Name Change

WESTFIELD, N.J., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Donald D. Vanarelli (https://vanarellilaw.com/), recognized for its work in Elder Law, Estate and Special Needs Planning, has announced the addition of Chen Li, Esq. as a managing partner of the firm. The new partnership has precipitated a name change for the firm, which will now be known as Vanarelli & Li, LLC.



As an attorney at the law firm since 2006, Ms. Li has provided years of experience in the areas of Medicaid and public benefits planning, special needs and disability planning, and estate planning and administration. This new partnership role cements her position with the firm.

Before becoming an attorney, Chen earned her CPA license and worked as an accountant with a "Big Four" accounting firm, followed by her tenure with a private real estate investment firm. During and after law school, Ms. Li worked at law firms with concentrations in elder law as well as estate planning and administration. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Brookdale Community College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her background has provided Chen with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of both estate and long-term care planning. This allows Ms. Li to counsel clients and provide families with the best plan to address their unique needs.

"Chen has contributed significantly to the success of the law firm over her many years here, and all of us at the firm extend well-deserved congratulations to Ms. Li as she assumes a partnership role in our organization. Chen embodies the spirit of our firm by embracing teamwork, innovation, and efficiency in a continuing effort to provide exceptional service to our clients," said Mr. Vanarelli. He continued, "We could not be more excited as this new partnership broadens the expertise of the firm's leadership as we continue to advocate for the rights of seniors, the disabled, and veterans."

Ms. Li concluded, "My new role as partner with Vanarelli & Li will allow me to continue my life's work as an estate planning and elder law attorney, while providing additional leadership to the firm well into the future."

About Chen Li

Chen is licensed to practice law in New Jersey and New York. Ms. Li is a first generation immigrant from China, having come to the United States at age nineteen. She lives with her husband, children, and family dog, Clancy in Lincroft, New Jersey.