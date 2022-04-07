New Kid on the Block, Baby Apollo Coin, Offers Out of This World Launch Week Staking Pool Promotional APRs

SPOKANE, Wash., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Part of the ASTROCONOMY™, Baby Apollo Coin is set to have its presale on April 9, 2022, and the team will release their first round of staking pools with special "Launch Week APRs." Their staking pools are currently undergoing functionality testing and security and penetration testing. The team is set to deliver their staking pools to the community within 24 hours of filling the hard cap in their presale.

ASTROCONOMY™: Multi-Tiered Rewards Ecosystem

On March 22, 2022, the Apollo Coin and Baby Apollo Coin team revealed the ASTROCONOMY™ to their telegram community during a live video AMA (Ask Me Anything). The founders stated that the ASTROCONOMY™ is a self-generating, multi-tiered rewards ecosystem that includes deflationary tokens, BUSD rewards, Apollo Coin reflections, staking pools, farming pools, and more to come. There are multiple ways to participate in the ASTROCONOMY™, and we will look at a few of them.

Staking Pools

The Apollo Coin development team has stated that their staking pools will be live 24 hours after completing their highly-anticipated presale. These staking pools will offer holders two additional ways to be rewarded, separate from the regular reflections. There will be two pools where holders can stake their Apollo Coin or Baby Apollo Coin.

Holders staking their Apollo Coin or Baby Apollo Coin are rewarded in Baby Apollo Coin (BAPX). Stakers will have five different locking and APR options to choose from. At launch, significantly increased rewards will be available to holders for the first 10 days for Baby Apollo Coin's "Launch Week Promotional APRs," as seen in Table 1 (APX) and Table 2 (BAPX).

Apollo Coin Staking Pool

LOCKING PERIOD STANDARD APR PROMOTIONAL APR NO LOCK 15% 150% 15 DAYS* 25% 175% 30 DAYS* 35% 200% 90 DAYS* 50% 250% 180 DAYS* 75% 300%

Table 1

*10% Early Unstaking Fee

Baby Apollo Coin Staking Pool

LOCKING PERIOD STANDARD APR PROMOTIONAL APR NO LOCK 10% 100% 15 DAYS* 20% 125% 30 DAYS* 30% 150% 90 DAYS* 40% 200% 180 DAYS* 60% 250%

Table 2

*10% Early Unstaking Fee

In addition to the generous APRs, holders will have the chance to compound their rewards by staking the newly earned tokens. Holders staking their BAPX will receive BAPX. Holders will also receive 10% APX reflections while holding. Now a holder of APX, the BAPX holder can stake their APX and earn even more BAPX. The multi-tiered rewards nature of the staking pools provides an excellent opportunity to earn more rewards more often.

A key thing to note is the 10% early unstaking fee. The unstaking fee only applies to the locked staking periods that receive higher APRs for locking. Holders can choose the entry-level staking pool with no unstaking cost, or they can choose to receive higher rewards for committing to a more extended period of holding. If a holder enters the 15-day staking pool and decides to withdraw their tokens after 12 days, they will be penalized 10% for unstaking before the locking period ends.

Diamond Hands Society

Previously, via a live Twitter Spaces AMA, the Apollo Coin and Baby Apollo Coin team announced the inception of their Diamond Hands Society. The Diamond Hands Society offers an increased incentive for buying more Apollo Coin (APX) tokens and holding it for a longer period of time. Here's a look at how the rebate works and the benefits that are available.

Tiers & Rewards

Silver Tier: APX Rebate Program

Rules:

Purchase 500 Billion APX tokens or more in one transaction

Hold for 31 days minimum

Send proof of transaction

Perks:

12% Rebate awarded after holding for 31 days

VIP Access to call channel (coming soon)

Gold Tier:

Rules:

Must complete Tier 1 to qualify for Tier 2

Must purchase an additional 500 Billion APX tokens (1 trillion minimum purchased)

Rollover rebate from Tier 1 to Tier 2 (defer rebate)

Must hold ALL tokens for an additional 31 days

Perks:

14% Rebate retroactive to Tier 1

VIP Access to Deluxe Staking Pool (coming soon)

Benefits:

Exclusive to VIP APX holders

Elevated APX Rebate Program rewards for holding

VIP Access to call channel (Silver Tier, coming soon)

Deluxe Staking Pool (Gold Tier, coming soon)

The developers have also mentioned that there will be additional tiers added to the Diamond Hands Society structure. These added tiers will reward those that are willing to hold for extended periods and become true diamond hands.

Stellar Series NFTs in Virtual Reality

On April 2, 2022, the Apollo Coin team stealth launched their first round of NFTs known as the Founder's Collection. Imagined from interstellar planets and stars, the Founder's Collections consists of 40 ultra-rare NFTs entirely hand-crafted by the project CTO, J. Allen Quindlen. The NFTs are all currently integrated into VR, the world's first offering. Not only are the NFTs currently available in VR, but they will also be incorporated into their upcoming game.

The next round of the Stellar Series NFTs offered by the APX team will be available towards the end of April 2022. The next NFT series is named the Universe Collection and will consist of 2,960 randomly minted NFTs. These NFTs will continue the VR theme and be available for integration in the team's upcoming game.

The Future of the ASTROCONOMY™

The future of the ASTROCONOMY™ is bringing more utility and ways to be rewarded. The development team will provide additional opportunities to participate in the ASTROCONOMY™, including NFT staking, reward programs, and deluxe staking pools. The team has also alluded to yield farming and farming pools in which holders of APX and BAPX will be able to earn another layer of rewards. The team has not yet released the details of this program, but they have stated that it will be announced soon.

Baby Apollo Coin Presale

Baby Apollo Coin's presale will begin on April 9, 2022, at 18:00 UTC. The presale will open to whitelisted wallet addresses for 30 minutes and then open to the public if the hard cap has not been reached. The hard cap is set at 400 BNB, and the soft cap is 200 BNB. By the looks of it, Baby Apollo Coin's presale will sell out very quickly and may not even be open to the public. The team has declared that the Baby Apollo Coin token will officially launch on PancakeSwap two hours after the hard cap is filled.

After the official launch of Baby Apollo Coin, both holders of Baby Apollo Coin and Apollo Coin can look forward to multiple offerings. Twenty-four hours after BAPX goes live, the team will introduce their earlier mentioned staking pools. Not only will they deliver the staking pools, but they will also increase the APRs for 10 days during their launch week. If increased staking APRs weren't enough, Apollo Coin holders could also get excited about their BUSD rewards rising from 9% to 10%!

Telegram: https://t.me/apollocointg

Website: https://babyapollocoin.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/babyapollocoin

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/ApolloCoin

Contact:

Jeremy Reilly

Email: jeremy@apollocoin.io

