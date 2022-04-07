WWP BEAUTY APPOINTS JENNIFER ADAMS AS THE NEW CEO.

Los Angeles, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the beauty industry, has just announced the appointment of their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jennifer Adams on April 4th, 2022. Jennifer joined WWP Beauty in 2020 as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where she demonstrated outstanding leadership, and strategic achievements, and accelerated WWP Beauty’s growth trajectory to strengthen the company’s global financial structures.

In her new role, she will be leading key initiatives to drive growth and expansion in line with the company’s new and evolving business model to become a truly global, full-service supplier with local support. In addition, Jennifer will strengthen the company’s leadership in sustainable solutions, helping brands to build Beauty with Purpose.

Jonathan Zhu, Managing Director, Bain Capital commented, “We would like to congratulate Jennifer Adams and welcome her as WWP Beauty’s new CEO. We are confident that Jennifer’s notable strategic leadership approach and strong financial expertise will be invaluable to the future growth and success of the company. Additionally, we would like to acknowledge and thank Josh Kirschbaum for his significant contributions and service at WWP Beauty.”

Jennifer Adams added, “I am thrilled with this new opportunity to lead the WWP Beauty team through this ever-evolving and dynamic beauty marketplace. We will strive to look for new and innovative ways to service our customers as a best-in-class provider.”

In addition, Maria Marshall was appointed as WWP Beauty’s General Manager of North America replacing James Farley. Maria joined the company in 2020 and has added tremendous value through her expertise in sales strategy and extensive knowledge in packaging and turnkey development. In her new role, she will lead and drive sales and strategic growth for the North American region. James Farley will be moving into a new role as EVP of Business Development where he will identify and support the implementation of strategic growth initiatives for WWP Beauty.

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that spans across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers its customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

