Company announcement no. 5 - 22

7 April 2022





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Annual General Meeting 2022

Today, at 10:00 am CEST, Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG" or the "Company”), CVR no. 12 54 61 06, held its Annual General Meeting at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

All proposals presented to the General Meeting were adopted:

Items 1-3

The General Meeting acknowledged the management's report on NTG's activities in the past financial year and NTG's audited Annual Report for 2021 was approved. The General Meeting also approved that the financial result for 2021 was carried forward to the next financial year.

Items 4-5

NTG's Remuneration Report for 2021 was presented and approved by the General Meeting as proposed by the Board of Directors. The General Meeting also approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022, which was maintained at the same level as for 2021.

Item 6

All the incumbent board members were re-elected as recommended by the Nomination Committee:

Eivind Drachmann Kolding

Jørgen Hansen

Finn Skovbo Pedersen

Jesper Præstensgaard

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen

Karen-Marie Katholm

Item 7

Pricewaterhousecoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as NTG's auditor as proposed by the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.dk

Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel +45 81 77 44 56

jlo@ntg.com

Attachment