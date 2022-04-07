United States & European Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Research Report 2022 with Detailed Analysis of 75+ Companies/130+ Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute Products

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US & European Market for Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US and European synthetic bone graft substitutes market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.53% during 2021-2027

Growth in this market will largely be driven by the widespread availability and adoption of 2nd generation synthetic bone graft substitutes that can demonstrate comparable (if not superior) clinical efficacy compared to autograft bone.



The report is designed to provide a detailed analysis of current (and future) synthetic bone graft substitute products and provides a detailed analysis on procedure volumes, market size, average selling prices, and market shares as well as drivers, restraints, challenges, and developments that are likely to impact the market. The base year for this report is 2021, with a forecast period of 2022-2027.



The benefits this specific report provides are summarised below:

A complete/detailed analysis on synthetic bone graft substitutes and the penetration rate for this segment in relation to the overall bone graft market/procedure numbers.

Takes into account the impact/ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic

Detailed analysis of 75+ companies/130+ synthetic bone graft substitute products active in this market

In summary, this report not only highlights the numbers but also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of the following:

Key drivers, restraints, challenges

Overall bone graft procedure numbers (by application area - spinal fusion, large joint arthroplasty, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial)

Procedure numbers/penetration rate for synthetic bone graft substitutes

Market size (USD/Euros)

Average selling prices (USD/Euros)

Market shares/competitive landscape

Product/market developments

Strategies for success

Company/product profiles

Key Topics Covered:



Declarations and disclosures

Analyst/Author profile

Research Methodology and Market Definitions

Research methodology

Geographical regions covered

Forecast period

Product focus

Procedures covered

Executive summary



Market highlights



Drivers and restraints

US and European bone graft procedure numbers

US and European bone graft utilization by procedure, 2021

US and European synthetic bone graft substitute procedure numbers

US and European market size for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD)

Competitive landscape

Product/company developments

Strategies for success

Overview of bone graft substitutes

Bone grafting

Ideal properties of a bone graft

Bone graft substitutes classification

Advantages and limitations of different bone graft substitute types

US market for synthetic bone graft substitutes

Key metrics

US bone graft procedures

US bone graft utilization by procedure, 2021

US synthetic bone graft substitute procedure numbers

Average selling price/cc for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD)

US market size for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD)

US market share for synthetic bone graft substitutes

Market highlights

European market for synthetic bone graft substitutes

Key metrics

European bone graft procedure numbers by country/region

European bone graft utilization by procedure, 2021

European synthetic bone graft substitute procedure numbers by country/region

Average selling price/cc for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD/Euros) by country/region

European market size for synthetic bone graft substitutes (USD/Euros) by country/region

European market share for synthetic bone graft substitutes

Market highlights

Company/product profiles

75+ companies

130+ products

Companies Mentioned

