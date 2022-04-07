Global Network Forensics Market (2022 to 2027) - Rapid Evolution in Mobile, IoT, and Web Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Forensics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions & Professional Services), Application (Endpoint Security & Data Center Security), Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network forensics market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2022 to 2027.

The network forensics market is driven by various factors, such as Increasing data thefts and cyberattacks across enterprises, increasing traffic on network systems, and increasing demand for cloud-based network forensics solutions. However, lack of skilled expertise, lack of infrastructure to store all the data packets are some of the factors that are expected to hinder the market growth.



Professional services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Professional services include consulting, training & education, design and integrations, and maintenance & support. The professionals use the latest techniques, comprehensive strategies, and skills to fulfill the security requirements of the organization. The vendors offer threat intelligence, risk assessment, and forensics analysis, among other services, via industry-defined best practices. With rapid digitalization and changing regulatory norms, customers need continuous guidance from network forensics solution implementation experts. This expertise helps consumers design customized solutions for their business processes and be aware of the return on investment (RoI) made by them in their security platform.



On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



The on-premises deployment is the traditional approach in which solutions are implemented and operated from customers' in-house servers across enterprises. On-premises solutions provide organizations with full control over all the platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their own IT staff. An organization where user credentials are critical for business operations would have on-premises deployment as the systems are controlled by the organization itself. Due to COVID-19, the demand for cloud-based services has significantly increased due to the highly adopted trend of remote work. This has impacted the revenue generated by the network forensics on-premise solutions. However, on-premises deployment mode plays a significant role in safeguarding a company's crucial information from cyber intruders. Therefore, it is expected to dominate the network forensics market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific: With effective government regulations and technological advancements, the network forensics market is witnessing tremendous growth opportunities in this region. Various developments are taking place in the Asia Pacific region concerning the adoption of forensics technologies, such as network forensics tools, BI compliance tools, cloud, analytics, and rapid infrastructure development. . Increasing advancements in mobility and cloud adoption and growing mandatory compliances with government regulations to resolve data security issues have forced enterprises to adopt network forensics solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2022

4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2022-2027

4.4 Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2022

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022-2027

4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2022-2027

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Data Thefts and Cyberattacks to Promote Network Security Transformation Across Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Increased Network Traffic and Network Systems' Complexity to Demand Advanced Network Forensics Solutions

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Cloud-Based Network Forensics Solutions Across Verticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Network Forensics Investigators

5.2.2.2 Lack of Data Infrastructure to Support Advanced Technologies to Drive Advanced Network Forensics Tools' Adoption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Network Forensics Solutions

5.2.3.2 Rapid Evolution in Mobile, IoT, and Web Applications

5.2.3.3 Increase in Use of Ai/Ml and Analytics to Provide Better Network Visibility into It Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Associated with Collection and Storage of Huge Data for Investigation

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Related to Network Forensics Tools for Analysis of Data Packets

5.2.5 Impact of Covid- 19 on Market Dynamics

5.2.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.2.5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case 1: Palo Alto Networks Enhanced Samaritan Ministries International's Security Operations

5.4.2 Use Case 2: Palo Alto Networks Provided Think Whole Person Healthcare Protection Against Cyberthreats

5.4.3 Use Case: Cisco Helped Lake Trust Credit Union to Secure Distributed Network and Ensure Compliance

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Value Chain

6 Network Forensics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Software

6.2.3.1 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

6.2.3.2 Security Information and Event Management

6.2.3.3 Threat Intelligence

6.2.3.4 Packet Capture Analysis

6.2.3.5 Analytics

6.2.3.6 Firewall

6.2.4 Hardware

6.3 Professional Services

6.3.1 Professional Services: Network Forensics Market Drivers

6.3.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Consulting

6.3.4 Training and Education

6.3.5 Design and Integration

6.3.6 Support and Maintenance

7 Network Forensics Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

7.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

8 Network Forensics Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Network Forensics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Endpoint Security

9.2.1 Endpoint Security: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Endpoint Security: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Data Center Security

9.3.1 Data Center Security: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Data Center Security: COVID-19 Impact

10 Network Forensics Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Retail

10.3.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Government and Defense

10.4.1 Government and Defense: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Government and Defense: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Manufacturing: Network Forensics Market Drivers

10.6.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services (It and Ites)

10.7.1 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Telecommunications

10.8.1 Telecommunications: Network Forensics Market Drivers

10.8.2 Telecommunications: COVID-19 Impact

10.9 Transportation

10.9.1 Transportation: Market Drivers

10.9.2 Transportation: COVID-19 Impact

10.10 Other Verticals

11 Network Forensics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Company Footprint

12.3.3 Stars

12.3.4 Emerging Leaders

12.3.5 Pervasive Players

12.3.6 Participants

12.4 Startup Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Responsive Companies

12.4.3 Dynamic Companies

12.4.4 Starting Blocks

12.5 Revenue Analysis

12.6 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Large Players

13.2.1 Fireeye Inc.

13.2.2 Cisco

13.2.3 IBM

13.2.4 Symantec (Broadcom)

13.2.5 Netscout Systems

13.2.6 Rsa Security

13.2.7 Viavi Solutions

13.2.8 Novetta Solutions

13.2.9 Solarwinds

13.2.10 Palo Alto Networks

13.2.11 Sonicwall

13.2.12 Opentext

13.2.13 ManageEngine (Zoho)

13.3 SME Players

13.3.1 Logrhythm Inc.

13.3.2 Niksun

13.3.3 Corelight

13.3.4 Securonix

13.3.5 Vectra Ai

13.4 Startup Players

13.4.1 Liveaction

13.4.2 Vehere Inc.

13.4.3 Cysight.Ai (Ideadata)

13.4.4 Corcystems, Inc.

13.4.5 Graylog

13.4.6 Endace Ltd.

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

